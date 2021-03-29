BRISTOL — Joey Logano outdueled Denny Hamlin in a battle of pavement specialists to become the first NASCAR Cup Series dirt race winner in 50 years.
With Monday’s Food City Dirt Race coming down to an overtime green-white-checkered finish, Hamlin went high on the final restart in an attempt to get around Logano. The move didn’t work and Logano’s No. 22 Ford sprinted away for his third Bristol win, the first in the spring and the 27th win of his career.
“How about Bristol on dirt? This is an incredible, unbelievable racetrack,” Logano said. “There’s nothing like winning at Bristol, but putting dirt on it and being the first to do it is really special.”
There will be a second race on dirt as BMS officials announced the dirt will be coming back for Spring 2022. It was met with a huge roar of approval from the fans in attendance.
Logano, who led 61 laps, said racing an Open Modified during last week’s Bristol Dirt Nationals helped him get familiar with the track, particularly when it was needed at the end of the race.
He became the seventh different winner in the first seven races of the season, the first time that has happened since 2014. He was the first Ford driver to win on dirt since David Pearson at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in June 1969.
“This is obviously my first dirt win. It’s only my fourth dirt race ever, so I had a lot of fun trying to figure it out,” Logano said. “I was having a blast racing, trying to find the right lanes, moving around, watching Denny figure out the top after they watered the track. I was like, ‘Oh no, now what do we do?’”
Hamlin’s move to the outside ended up costing him second place. Instead of gaining grip on the outside groove, his No. 11 Toyota slid up to the wall. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., a NASCAR veteran, but one with an extensive dirt background, passed him for second in the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet.
“It took me a little to get going and I couldn’t get it to turn on the restarts,” Stenhouse said after his third runner-up finish at BMS. “We made some adjustments and went back and forth on what we were going to do. The start of the race we were terrible, but we got better and obviously had a blast.”
Hamlin settled for third after battling Logano throughout the final stage of the race. He made several attempts for the lead 30-40 laps earlier, rubbing fenders with Logano’s car, but never pushing him out of the way. Hamlin, the series points leader with six top-10 finishes in the first seven races, blamed himself for not pressing the issue with Logano earlier.
“I cut the 22 too many breaks there when he was cutting us off, but at the end of the day it looked like he had a little bit better car in the long run,” Hamlin said. “I went to the top and jumped the cushion, got a bunch of damage and that was all she wrote. All effort there.”
Martin Truex Jr., who dominated the NASCAR Truck Series race earlier in the day, charged to the front early in the Cup race. He won the first stage of the race and led a race-high 126 laps. He ran in the top five most of the race, but cut a tire on the G-W-C finish and finished 19th.
Daniel Suarez, who finished fourth, passed Truex for the lead on lap 134 and led most of Stage 2 before Joey Logano got by on lap 193.
FAVORITES ELIMINATED
Pre-race favorites Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell were involved in a multi-car crash on lap 53 when Bell lost control, collecting both he and Ross Chastain in a multi-car crash. Larson, who had to go to the back of the field for an engine change after Friday's practice, had charged from 39th place for fourth prior to the accident.
Larson finished 29th after being caught up in a couple more multi-car accidents.
Bell had to park his car after the first wreck as oil poured underneath it once he got to the pits. He finished 34th and took the blame for the accident.
“I knew it was a little bit slick, but I felt like I could go up there and make some time,” Bell said. “I kind of entered shallow underneath of it and it was really greasy up there.”
There were 10 cautions, including eight for multi-car crashes — leading NASCAR to go to single-file restarts two-thirds of the way through the race.
UNDER THE LIGHTS
The NASCAR Cup Series has the Easter weekend off. The series returns Saturday, April 10, for the first race under the lights at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.