BRISTOL — Joey Logano won the first-ever race for NASCAR’s new Next Gen car in the season-opening Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
Now, he wants to score the first official points-paying win in the car at Bristol Motor Speedway, known as the “Last Great Colosseum.” Logano, driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford, aims to defend his title Sunday in the Food City Dirt Race.
In the first NASCAR Cup race on dirt since 1970, Logano surprised the field with his victory. After all, Logano had very limited dirt experience. Maybe it shouldn’t have been a surprise at all.
Long known for his talent, at age 12 he was tabbed as a future star by NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin. Two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Randy LaJoie labeled the Connecticut native “Sliced Bread.”
Coming off a second-place finish at Martinsville and currently fourth in the point standings, Logano would love to slice up the air with a new sword trophy from Bristol Motor Speedway.
“We’re wanting to win here. I don’t feel like our finishes really have shown the speed that we’ve had,” Logano said. “We’ve been pretty consistently inside the top 10. But we’ve had more issues than Time Magazine lately. It it was nice to get through Martinsville with a smooth day, maximize our day and get a second.”
While the 2018 NASCAR champion enjoys Martinsville, he makes no bones that Bristol is his favorite short track, actually his favorite race track period. In preparation for Sunday’s Cup Series race, he also competed in Saturday night’s Pinty Truck Race on Dirt.
“That is my favorite track. I love Bristol, whether it’s dirt or concrete — I don’t care. It’s a badass facility. I’m excited about being here and trying to get another dirt win.”
Logano, 31, is a 27-time winner at the Cup level with three of those wins coming at Bristol. He also had his share of success in the Xfinity Series at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile,” including leading all 300 laps of the 2015 spring race.
Still, few predicted him to win the inaugural Food City Dirt Race, going more with dirt-racing veterans like Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell or Alex Bowman.
“We made some smart decisions from our set-up perspective and the way I drove the car,” Logano said. “With the Next Gen car, I don’t know if it really matters now. We’re starting from scratch again. So hopefully we come up with some good ideas again.”
Regardless, Logano has shown an incredible ability to adapt to different situations. Over the past four seasons, he has three top-five point finishes. While he is proud of his accomplishments, Logano isn’t one to rest on his laurels.
“I’m a believer that you’re only as good as your last race,” he said. “You always need to keep trying to find more, but it seems like the ability to adapt, and especially on slick surfaces seem to be my wheelhouse. What is natural to me to find my strengths.
“That doesn’t mean that I don’t have weaknesses. I got plenty of those to work on. But it seems like the slicker tracks come a little bit more natural for me. Like I said, that was last year, and you’ve got to move on and try to get another one now.”