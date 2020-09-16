Joey Logano started off the 2020 NASCAR season as the Cup Series’ hottest driver.
Working with new crew chief Paul Wolfe, the combination won two of the first four races before the season was stopped with the COVID-19 shutdown. Logano feels his team is in position to show that strength again heading into Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford scored third-place finishes in the first two NASCAR playoff races at Darlington and Richmond to rank fourth in the current Cup Series point standings.
“The challenges that COVID-19 brought to us have been tough to us as a race team with the changes,” Logano said during a BMS-hosted Zoom call. “It was a whole new team for me essentially. Without having practice, having that relationship of knowing what I want in the car has taken longer than we wanted to.
“But I feel like now, we’re close to being in that championship mode. Our speed is more consistent and we’re running up front consistently.”
Logano, a 25-time Cup Series winner, knows what it takes to run up front on Bristol’s high-banked short track. He won back-to-back Bristol Night Races in 2014-15. He led all 300 laps of the spring Xfinity race in 2015.
He finished 21st in the Food City presents Supermarket Heroes 500 in May, but it wasn’t indicative of how he ran. He was leading the race in the closing laps when Chase Elliott made an aggressive move on the inside to pass him and both drivers crashed into the wall.
Logano chuckled when asked if he would have done anything differently if he had it to do over.
“What would I do different? What would he do different,” Logano said. “We’re going for the win and he drove it in there. I felt like I was an innocent bystander. I was on the outside and next thing I know, I’m up in the fence. It’s hard to say I would do anything different in that case. That’s short track racing, I guess.”
While the Bristol Night Race isn’t designated as one of NASCAR’s “Crown Jewel” races, Logano has no doubt it ranks as one of marquee events on the Cup Series schedule.
“You have the Daytona 500, Indy, the Coke 600 and the Bristol Night Race, all of those are the bigger races of the season,” he said. “As racers, those are all you want to say you’ve won. It’s like did you win one of those crown jewel events, and I think the Bristol Night Race is part of that.”
Logano is glad to have the fans back in the stands. The Bristol Night Race is scheduled to host the largest crowd for a sporting event since the COVID-19 shutdown back in March, surpassing the estimated 22,000 that attended the NASCAR All-Star Race.
“That’s what makes Bristol so special,” he said. “They call it ‘The Last Great Colosseum’ and it’s really like that. You have to have the fans there. You see the lights from the camera phones and all that go off at night — and it’s something special.”