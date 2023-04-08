BRISTOL — Joey Logano jumped out front early and never looked back.
Logano captured the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, leading 138 of 150 laps in a dominating performance.
“The guys gave me an amazing race truck,” Logano said. “We qualified good in the heat race and we were able to drive to the lead pretty early in the race and pretty much just be able to control it.”
Series points leader Ty Majeski finished second, followed by William Byron, Matt Crafton and Grant Enfinger.
“He’s good,” Majeski said of Logano. “He’s a two-time Cup champion for a reason. He was just better than us tonight.”
Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, hadn’t raced in the Craftsman Truck Series since last spring’s Bristol race, where he finished sixth. Saturday was his ninth truck race and his 699th NASCAR race.
His only other truck win came in 2015 at Martinsville.
“I had a lot of fun out there racing at Bristol,” Logano said. “I love the dirt. It’s a lot of fun as a driver.”
Logano figured out how to pull away from the pack on every restart and once he got ahead, nobody could catch him on a green-flag run. The final restart came with nine laps to go and Logano got away cleanly in the ThorSport Racing Ford.
Ryan Blaney, Logano’s Cup Series teammate, served as his spotter.
STAGE 1
Logano started fourth and assumed the lead in the early going. He held it through the 40th lap to claim the first stage in dominating fashion. It was Logano’s first stage win in his limited action in the Craftsman Truck Series.
Majeski was second and Byron was third.
STAGE 2
While and Majeski battled for second, Logano pulled away for a second stage win.
DEFENDING CHAMPION
Ben Rhodes, who won this race last year, spun during a wreck on Lap 8 but managed to avoid making contact. He fired his truck back up and returned to the race.
He was involved in another crash late in the race and eventually finished 19th.
‘SUPERMAN’ SURVIVES
Jonathan Davenport, nicknamed “Superman” because of his dominance in dirt late model racing, finished 14th in his first truck race.
Davenport had more than $2 million in earnings on dirt tracks around the country last year. He’s won the World 100 five times and has been the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series champion three times. He started 25th.
Davenport will make his Cup Series debut in Sunday night’s Food City Dirt Race.
CAUTIONS
There were 11 caution periods, which caused 64 laps to be run under the yellow flag.
Zane Smith, who came into the race second in the points, was involved in a crash when he was sandwiched between the trucks of Chase Purdy and Christian Eckes on Lap 97, a wreck that that resulted in the ninth caution of the night. Smith finished 21st.