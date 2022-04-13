Joey Logano is often a favorite to win a NASCAR race, although that wasn’t the case at the 2021 Food City Dirt Race.
The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford had very little dirt-track experience. In fact, his first race in a dirt modified car was literally a couple of months earlier. He entered the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals, but it didn’t work out well for him.
Logano, the 2018 Cup Series champion, battled former Truck Series champ Matt Crafton throughout their heat race, but Logano blew his engine at the finish. He didn’t even get to race in the feature.
With only three dirt races under his belt, little was expected of Logano when the NASCAR returned for the first Cup Series race of that nature since 1970. Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, two drivers with extensive dirt experience, were the heavy favorites.
Those two were eliminated in a wreck on lap 51, while Logano got stronger as the race went on.
“It’s incredible. How about Bristol on dirt?” Logano said. “This is incredible, an unbelievable race track. We did a lot of work in the dirt department over those last few weeks. Obviously (crew chief) Paul Wolfe and this team gave me a great car to be able to execute the race that we did and get a win.”
Maybe it shouldn’t have been a big surprise after all. Logano is a versatile talent who also started the 2022 season with a win in the Busch Clash on a temporary quarter-mile track constructed inside the Los Angeles Coliseum.
He is a talented driver that former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Randy LaJoie, the father of current Cup driver Corey LaJoie, nicknamed him “Sliced Bread,” as in the greatest thing since. Mark Martin labeled him as talented enough to race in the Cup Series as a teenager. He actually accomplished that goal, although there were some struggles at the top level.
His record over the last decade compares favorably to most as Logano won the 2015 Daytona 500 and the 2018 series championship. Now, he has wins on both the Bristol concrete and dirt surfaces.
“So amazing to get our Shell-Pennzoil Mustang into victory lane at Bristol,” Logano said. “There’s nothing like winning at Bristol, but putting dirt on it and being the first to do it is really special.”