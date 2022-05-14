KNOXVILLE — The sun was hot, but the track was hotter for Saturday’s Section 1-AAA outdoor track and field championships at Hardin Valley Academy.
The top four in each event qualified for the state meet in Murfreesboro in roughly a week and half.
Local teams fared well against their foes from Knoxville, but ultimately came up short in the team title race.
Hardin Valley collected both titles, scoring 139.5 points for the boys and 123.5 for the girls. It was the seventh time in the last nine years that the Lady Hawks had taken the team title.
PENIX DOUBLE REPEATS
Daniel Boone strongman Eli Penix didn’t have his best day, but he did enough to repeat as the sectional’s shot put (56-7) and discus (165-5) champion.
Tyson Thompson also qualified for the Trailblazers in the discus, finishing third with a heave of 149-4.
“Yeah, this wasn’t what I wanted, but I got the job done and that’s what I came here to do,” Penix said. “I’m super happy for Tyson getting to go to state. Boone has never had two throwers go to state, much less in the discus.”
BOONE DISTANCE SHINES
The Boone distance crew made themselves known early and often, starting off with a third-place finish in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:05.91.
Levi Streeval was the winner in the 1,600 (4:20.91) and 800 (1:53.96), which missed the sectional meet record by a little over a second.
Long-distance specialist Conner Wingfield ran 9:17.13 to capture his second straight 3,200 title, out-distancing runner-up Kaden Keller (Hardin Valley) by eight seconds.
TRIBE RACKS UP BIG POINTS
The day started out on the right foot for the Dobyns-Bennett thinclads as junior Jesse Vaughn won the pole vault with a clearance of 13 feet, bettering his competition with fewer misses.
Science Hill’s William Hagemeier was second and Carter Brademeyer third with the same height.
“It wasn’t what I wanted, but I can’t be too disappointed with first place,” Vaughn said. “It was tough because I was stunning a little bit, but then I didn’t do it when I really needed to.”
Meanwhile, super sophomore Samantha Degrace won the high jump on a coin flip and cleared 5-4. She would also go on to win the 100-meter hurdles with a school-record time of 15.20.
“I felt like I was in a groove today,” Degrace said. “It was hot out, so I usually do better when it’s warmer.”
D-B’s Nigel Vidale had a good day, winning the triple jump with a leap of 43-0¾ and finishing third in the high jump (6-2).
Nevan Smelser was fourth in the triple jump (34-3) and qualified for state as a freshman.
Sophomore hurdler Brayden Simpson won the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.12 and was fourth in the 300s (41.85).
Senior Madison Ricketts qualified in the 300 hurdles, finishing third with a time of 47.86.
Junior Autumn Headrick had a solid day, anchoring the 4x800 relay to a third-place finish (9:54.45) and running a personal best in the 800 with a time of 2:19.40.
Headrick was also third in the 1,600 with a time of 5:11.87.
“It’s pretty awesome because this is the most events I’ve gone to during high school,” Headrick said. “Breaking 2:20 was a huge goal coming into the season and I’m glad I could do it after two other races.”
Joe Neglia will also be going to state as an individual in the 800, running 1:57.16, which was good for third.
In the other relays, the Tribe qualified the girls 4x100 (fourth in 49.52) and 4x200 (fourth in 1:47.24).
The boys qualified in the 4x400 (third in 3:24.88) and were fourth in the 4x800 (8:09.63).
OTHER QUALIFIERS
David Crockett’s Hayden Wesley finished runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 21-4.5 to qualify him for the state meet. Science Hill’s Niyiah Jones finished fourth on the girls’ side in the same event (16-6.25).
Daniel Boone’s Landon Carrico squeezed out a fourth-place finish in the high jump on a jump off with a final clearance of six feet.
Science Hill’s Trevor Whitson finished third in the triple jump (41-6.25).
David Crockett’s Maggie Bellamy qualified in the 800, placing fourth and running 2:21.17.
Science Hill’s Trinny Duncan ran a brilliant race, biding her time until the end and finishing second in the 3,200 with a personal-best 11:10.68.
Science Hill’s boys 4x400 relay ran 3:25.18 to finish fourth and nab the final qualifying spot. The girls did the same, running 4:09.06.
The Hilltoppers had another standout day in the 4x800 relay, running 8:04.13, which was good for second.
The Lady Hilltoppers had to have a last-second surge to grab fourth, running 10:03.78 while fifth-place Maryville ran 10:03.83.