DANDRIDGE — Before the big dogs take the oval this weekend, the small schools were on display on a sun-drenched Wednesday in the Class A East Sectional outdoor track and field championships at Jefferson County.
The top two in each event automatically qualified for the state meet in two weeks in Murfreesboro. Two at-large qualifiers in each event by best mark from across all three sections are also to be determined at a later date.
Full results are embargoed until all region meets finish this weekend.
Alcoa was victorious on the boys side by a landslide, scoring 176 points and beat out runner-up Chattanooga Brainerd by 87 points. The Tornadoes also took home the girls title with 105 points, barely edging out South Greene (98.5).
LOCAL QUALIFIERS
In the field events, Happy Valley had a pair of qualifiers.
Cameron Cochran finished second in the discus while Scarlett Zeoli was second in the long jump.
“It feels good to make it back to the state again,” Cochran said. “It’s been a tough season because I’ve dealt with what we think is a slipped disc in my shoulder. But, I’m throwing pretty well right now.”
Even though Cochran is dealing with the injury for a part of the season, but he is throwing well at the right time.
Marcida Moore also qualified by taking runner-up honors in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. Like her teammate Cochran, Moore has been dealing with injuries.
She did, however, overcome the setback and qualified for the second straight year.
“I slipped coming out of my blocks, but all that matters is that I finished in the top two,” Moore said. “I’ve only had one race before today because I had surgery on my torn meniscus from last season, so it was good to come out today and run well.”
University High eighth-grader Dalencia Kittrell finished second in the girls 400 and punched her ticket to the state meet as well. In the race, she had more than a two-second personal best.
She was also third in the 200.
“It feels amazing to go to state,” Kittrell said. “This is my first year doing track. It’s a lot of fun and the 400 is a really tough race.”
PAINT THE TOWN GREENE
The Greene County schools had a standout day with a large assortment of qualifiers across the board.
The Lady Rebels of South Greene had solid performances from Mackenzie Niston tanking home the triple jump title, Cadence Mancil finishing runner-up in pole vault and Natalie Freise finishing runner-up in the pentathlon last month.
South Greene’s Logan Wagner won both the shot put and discus as expected while Hunter Burkey won the high jump. Isaiah Olson was runner-up in the 100.
West Greene’s Abbey Cox won the shot put and discus.
The Buffaloes had a banner day in the pole, sweeping the top three spots with Bryson Church winning and Quintan Gregory taking the last automatic qualifier.
Drew Morrison was third.
Church finished runner-up in the decathlon last month and qualified for state as well.
For Chuckey-Doak, Hannah Clark took runner-up in the triple jump while the 4x200 relay squad finished second.