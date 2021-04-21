Northeast Tennessee grabbed a trio of spots on the Tennessee Sports Writers Association all-state basketball teams.
Science Hill’s Keynan Cutlip, Sullivan East’s Dylan Bartley and University High’s Kaleb Meredith earned honors in their respective classifications.
On the Class AAA team, Cutlip was honored with one of the 15 slots. He was one of only four players chosen to the team from a school in the eastern part of the state.
Cutlip was one of the area’s most consistent performers, averaging 19 points and three assists per game. The 6-foot-2 junior guard helped Science Hill win 25 games and reach the regional semifinals.
On the Class AA team, Bartley made the cut. The 6-foot-2 junior guard was an all-around threat, averaging 18 points, six rebounds, three assists, two treys, and two steals per game. He helped the Patriots reach the Class AA sectional round.
State champion Greeneville had two players on the team, juniors Jakobi Gillespie and Reid Satterfield.
On the Class A squad, Meredith was selected after a dominant season. He averaged 28 points, nine rebounds and four steals per game. For his career, the 6-foot-1 senior guard scored 2,687 points and finished in fourth place on Northeast Tennessee’s all-time list.
North Greene’s Chriss Schultz was also picked for the Class A team.
In Division II Class AA, former Liberty Bell Middle School standout B.J. Edwards of Knoxville Catholic was chosen.