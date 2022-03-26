The outdoor track season is underway, but the major meets are still to come for area schools.
With three classifications this year, things become interesting for local teams at the regional and state levels.
The following is a look at some of the best returning athletes in running and field events for local public schools that will compete for TSSAA titles.
CLASS AAA
Qualifying for the state did not change as the top four in each event will earn a berth to Murfreesboro. In the decathlon and pentathlon, the top two finishers in each of the four sectional meets plus the next best four scorers will advance to the championships in Clarksville.
The sectional meet is set for May 14 at Hardin Valley Academy in Knoxville.
The sectional pentathlon/decathlon qualifying meet is scheduled for April 25-26 at Morristown West.
WHO TO WATCH
Male running events: Conner Wingfield and Levi Streeval, Daniel Boone.
The Gray distance crew always seems to be strong, but this season has the potential to be a special one, headlined by seniors Streeval and Wingfield.
Streeval has already run a quick mile indoors and will have the setup several times this season to break 4:10 in the 1,600 meters.
For Wingfield, the 3,200 is his bread and butter and he has the potential to be only the second runner from the area to break nine minutes in the 8-lapper.
Female running events: Autumn Headrick, Dobyns-Bennett.
The D-B junior proved herself at the state cross country meet by placing eighth overall and ran within three seconds of her personal best for the 1,600 last week at a home meet. (5:18.27).
She hasn’t run the longer 3,200 yet, but will have a good chance at breaking 11 minutes with the right race setup.
Headrick and Science Hill’s Trinny Duncan should have some great battles this spring in the distance events.
Male field events: Eli Penix, Daniel Boone.
Generational talents aren’t supposed to come along very often, but Northeast Tennessee has been blessed with some of the best quality athletes in almost 40 years in just the last decade.
And Penix is right near the top, having thrown more than 60 feet indoors in the shot put and was just short of that mark last week at Kingsport.
He should easily be the favorite to win the state in both the shot put and discus again, but the true question will be if he can go after some of the area’s all-time best marks in outdoor competition.
Female field events: Samantha Degrace, Dobyns-Bennett.
As a freshman last year, Degrace burst onto the scene and backed it up at the state meet with two individual all-state performances in the high jump (4th) and 100-meter hurdles (5th).
Degrace can be one of the area’s best all-around athletes, barring an injury.
Her best high jump last year was 5-4 at the state meet and she has potential to go after a state title in May.
Team to watch (male): Daniel Boone.
The Trailblazers have enough firepower up top in distance and throwing events to be contenders at the sectional and state levels.
Since the TSSAA split into classifications in 1980 for track & field, a local boys team has not won the largest division. Greeneville won the Class A-AA meet in 2014, but before that, D-B last won in 1979.
Team to watch (female): Dobyns-Bennett.
Early projections have the Lady Indians doing well in several individual events, but most of the section and state has not run a quality meet yet.
With Degrace, Headrick and hurdler Madison Ricketts likely being the top scorers, D-B should do well across the board.
CLASS AA
In the smaller classifications, qualifying is a little bit different because there are only three sections. In the individual events and relays not including the pentathlon and decathlon, it will be the top two automatically earning a berth plus the next two best marks in each event across the state.
For the decathlon and pentathlon, the top two qualifiers and the next six best scorers across the state will advance to Clarksville.
The Class AA East Sectional meet is scheduled for May 14 at the University of Tennessee’s Tom Black Track. The pentathlon/decathlon qualifying meet has yet to be determined.
WHO TO WATCH
Male running events: Jaden Stevenson and Dustin Moore, Jr., Greeneville.
Stevenson is one of the top returning sprinters not only in the area, but the entire state. He owns a personal best of 10.75 in the 100 from last season and could crack 21.5 in the 200 if given the right race.
Moore, Jr. might not be a name folks recognize from last year because he was hurt all season, but he could be mentioned in the same sentence with some of the best hurdlers in the last 20 years — like Volunteer’s Sam Barton and Elizabethton’s Justin Fuqua.
In this area, he should be in a class by himself.
Female running events: Zoe Arrington, Tennessee High.
Perhaps fully healthy for the first time since outdoor track last season, Arrington has already put up a 5:14.38 at Sullivan East.
There may not be all that much competition for her in the postseason until she gets to the state meet, but watching Arrington return to form from last year will be a welcoming site for area track fanatics.
Male field events: Conner Johnson, Elizabethton.
Johnson was a pleasant surprise last year, coming on strong in the postseason and snagging a 30-year shot put school record en route to a fourth-place finish at the large schools state meet last year.
Johnson should be a favorite to win the shot put in the Class AA meet in May.
Female field events: Amelia Metz, Cherokee.
The Rogersville product is one of the top returners in the Class AA East sectional after placing fourth in the large school state meet last season in the discus.
Metz has consistently been around 108 feet in the discus and has a personal best of 31-9 in the shot put.
Team to watch (boys): Greeneville.
This could be the year for the Greene Devils to not only win the section, but have a chance at the state title. With firepower in all the sprinting, hurdling and relays, Larry Blalock’s crew is one of the more well-rounded east of Nashville.
Team to watch (girls): Volunteer.
No local team has won the girls smaller classification sectional meet since 1998.
The last team to do it? That’d be Volunteer.
Jim Ailshie has a solid crew of middle distance, sprinting and hurdles that can also nab some points in the relays and field events.
Beating Signal Mountain, which has won six of the last eight sectional meets and set the scoring record last year, will be a tough task, but senior Emily Christian leading the way in the hurdling events could have a shot at both the sectional and state.
CLASS A
There hasn’t been a third sectional meet in almost 40 years, so the qualifying is a little bit different because there are only three sections.
In the individual events and relays, not including the pentathlon and decathlon, it will be the top two automatically earning a berth plus the next two best marks in each event across the state.
For the decathlon and pentathlon, the top two qualifiers and the next six best scorers across the state advance to Clarksville.
The Class A East Sectional meet is scheduled for May 11 at Jefferson County High School in Dandridge. The pentathlon/decathlon qualifying meet is set for April 25 and 26 at Hardin Valley.
WHO TO WATCH
Male running events: Isaiah Olson, South Greene.
Already leading the section in the 200 and second in the 100, Olson is well on his way to contending for a state championship in the smallest division.
Watch out for Olson in the 100 as he has a personal best of 10.99 from last year’s state meet.
Female running events: Marcida Moore, Happy Valley.
The sophomore had a stellar first year of track last season, taking eighth place at the small schools state meet.
She already leads the sectional in the 300s, running 50.51.
Male field events: Jalen Ingram, South Greene.
Ingram already leads the section in high jump (5-10) and is second in the long jump (19-5).
The versatility and effectiveness of Ingram will play a huge factor for the Rebels down the road.
Female field events: Abbey Cox, West Greene.
Cox is just a sophomore, but she had two all-state finishes last year in the shot put and discus. She leads the section already in the discus with a heave of 93-11 at Cherokee to start the season and is third in the shot put.
Team to watch (boys): South Greene.
Joe Case might have one of the most loaded Class A teams east of Nashville with Olson, Ingram and thrower Logan Wagner, who has already thrown over 45 feet in the shot put.
Olson can score in pretty much any sprinting event and when it comes down to the sectional meet, South Greene will have been battle-tested after going against Class AAA and AA teams. Sticking with Tyner Academy, Sequatchie County and defending state champion Alcoa in the section will be a good test in the postseason.
Team to watch (girls): Happy Valley.
Winning the section on the girls side will be tough going up against the strong distance group from Gatlinburg-Pittman. Some of the other strong contenders are Clarkrange and York Institute. With Moore scoring some points in the hurdles, the Lady Warriors can make some noise at Jefferson County in May.