Spring is ready to kick into high gear and so are area soccer teams.
Many teams have a plethora of returnees from last season and are looking to build upon last season’s success.
The following is a brief look at each of the teams in District 1 from all three classifications.
CLASS AAA
Science Hill has a bevy of returning players, and head coach David Strickland believes this could be a special year for the Hilltoppers.
Dobyns-Bennett is always a major threat while Daniel Boone, David Crockett and West Ridge can’t be overlooked.
DANI
EL BOONE
Coach: Steve Sessis (24th season).
Last season: 8-8-0; District 1-AAA semifinals.
Key returnees: Alan Gerlock, Isaac Lizotte, Lucas Ignace.
What the coach says: “Eight of the starting 11 are freshmen or sophomores. We have a lot of talent and a good bench, but not a lot of numbers. The great team chemistry we have may make up for the lack of numbers. Alan led the team with 13 goals last season. He has excellent speed and great field leadership.”
DAVI
D CROCKETT
Coach: Chris Kudera.
Last season: 14-7-1; District 1-AAA semifinals.
What the Pioneers bring: Crockett brings back three seniors in Edison Gouge, Yovany De La Torre and Drew Marshall. Kudera’s group is looking to build off a solid 2021 season, in which the Pioneers defeated Tennessee High in the District 1-AAA tournament’s opening-round match.
DOBY
NS-BENNETT
Coach: Tom LaGuardia (fourth season).
Last season: 12-6-1; District 1-AAA tournament runner-up, Region 1-AAA semifinals.
Key returnees: Maddox DeVinney, Rodrigo Nina, Grayson Hammond, Wyatt Arrowood, Grayson Cunningham, Ryan True.
What the coach says: “This season will present numerous challenges for our program. We face an extremely difficult schedule in 2022. Based on our preseason results against some very good teams, we have the potential for a special season in 2022, if we can consistently rise to the level required by the stiff opposition in our path.”
SCIE
NCE HILL
Coach: David Strickland (eighth season).
Last Season: 10-6-2; District 1-AAA tournament champions, Region 1-AAA semifinals.
Key Returnees: Hayden Forrester, Ben Schultz, Carter Strode, Elias Bazouni, Jonathan Keenan, Brennan Collie, Harper Jennings, Kieran Yra, Robert Eaton, Camden Davis.
What the coach says: “We are very senior-heavy this year returning key players. All of those players who saw loads of playing time last year. Our group of goalkeepers is very strong and senior heavy. We truly hope for some excellent play out of some of our underclassmen this year to help us create a special season.”
WEST
RIDGE
Coach: Jeremy Frazier (first season).
Last Season: N/A.
What the Wolves bring: There are no seniors listed on the West Ridge roster, but juniors Josh Cody, Kayden Puck and Elijah Rushing should bring a leadership core to the pitch. The first season for the Wolves has a good turnout as 19 are on the roster.
CLASS AA
With Tennessee High moving down a classification, the Vikings figure to be a player in the conference race. Greeneville and Elizabethton will still have a strong say in which teams move on to the regional tournament.
ELIZ
ABETHTON
Coach: Bill McClay (26th season).
Last season: 9-5-3; District 1-AA tournament runner-up, Region 1-AA semifinals.
Key returnees: Isaac Hurley, Clay Hopland, Luke Whaley, Jacob Williams, Riley Vernon, Mason Williams, Skylar Jenkins.
What the coach says: “The team is adjusting to the loss of some key seniors from last year’s squad. The enthusiasm is high as are expectations. Last two complete years of play have reached the region semifinals and lost to Sevier County, which was in the state final in 2019 and won the state in 2021, so we will set that level as a goal again.”
GREE
NEVILLE
Coach: Jerry Graham.
Last season: 13-8-1; District 1-AA tournament champions, Region 1-AA tournament runner-up, Class AA state semifinals.
Key returnees: Drew Shelton, Brady Quillen, Blake Rogers, Cade Snelson, Austin Beets, Alden Wakefield, Cooper Shepard, Drew Hillyer, Conor Stayton, Landyn White, Aiden Freeman.
What the coach says: “We are a youthful team this year with a strong work ethic and our goal is to get back to the state tournament this year. With that youth, we are just being patient and really working on our team chemistry. We also have a lot of players that can step in as we feel we have great depth in our reserves. We are focusing on one game at a time and just enjoying being out on the field again.”
SULL
IVAN EAST
Coach: Michael Husbands (first season).
Last season: N/A.
Key returnees: N/A.
What the coach says: “Sullivan East is a first-year program, so we do not have key returners. Our expectation is to field a team and have fun. We are establishing our identity and our style of play. I have coached at Sullivan East Middle the last two years and this is my third year in the Sullivan County school system. Before I moved to Sullivan East, I was a coach at Stone Memorial in Crossville for nine years. Before that, I was a college coach for four years.”
TENN
ESSEE HIGH
Coach: Andrew Snyder (fifth season).
Last season: 5-11-1; lost in District 1-AAA first round.
Key returnees: James Bowling, Matthew Cardoso, Jonah Gassiot, Micah Hyskell, Eli Knowles, Abram Moore, Zach Richards.
What the coach says: “With a solid group of returners and an extremely skilled freshman class that’s going to challenge them for their starting spot, this team is one of the strongest we’ve had since I’ve taken over as head coach. If we can clean up some of our tactical miscues, I see us making a strong run in the new conference. Above all, this team is gifted with strong senior leadership, and the overall character of our players tops anyone in the region.
“With a new conference that puts us on a more even playing field, I expect us to put up a solid fight against our main competitors, specifically Greenville and Elizabethton.”
UNIC
OI COUNTY
Coach: Lucas Stinson.
Last season: 6-8-1; District 1-AA semifinals.
What the Blue Devils bring: Unicoi County has numbers, highlighted by seniors Bryan Espinoza and Robert Hayward.
VOLU
NTEER
Coach: Jeff Lukens (sixth season).
Last season: 6-9-2; lost in District 1-AA first round.
Key returnees: Dawson Dykes and Ethan Lukens.
What the coach says: “We are a young team with 16 of the 21 kids on my roster being first-year players. We lost 10 seniors from last year’s team. We have lots of learning to do, but I’m excited because it is a great group of guys and I think we will improve every practice and game. I want to get out there, be competitive and to play every match from start to finish without any drop-off at the end of games. Our goal last year was to host our first home playoff game in boys program history, which we did. We lost it in the shootout to Sullivan South. Our goal this season is to host a playoff game again and finish the job this time.”
CLASS A
University High had arguably one of the better teams in the area regardless of classification — and gave Gatlinburg-Pittman a game in the regional semifinals.
The Buccaneers lost 10 seniors off of last season’s squad, so the three-team league should be pretty even this spring.
CHUC
KEY-DOAK
Coach: Cory Braithwaite (fourth season).
Last season: 5-8-2; District 1-A tournament runner-up, Region 1-A semifinals
Key returnees: Roberto Vazques, Josue Benitez, Rio Little, Ethan Grindstaff, Ethan Wagers, Marco Rojas.
What the coach says: “Our schedule is a difficult one, and we want to use this to continue to improve and push our program throughout the season. Results are important, growth as a squad on and off the field is the priority.”
WEST
GREENE
Coach: Logan Minnick (fourth season).
Last season: 5-5-1; District 1-A semifinals.
Key returnees: Blair Shelton, Hunter Gregg.
What the coach says: “Blair Shelton is coming off an all-state junior year while Hunter Gregg is coming off an all-district year, which was his first year in goal. We have a team that is young and gaining valuable experience every time we step out on the field. That being said, we have a strong group of more experienced players who are helping those younger players develop.”
UNIV
ERSITY HIGH
Coach: Bracken Burns (fourth season).
Last season: 13-2-3; District 1-A tournament champions, Region 1-A semifinals.
Key returners: Sam McGee.
What the coach says: “We have a young team and our focus is working hard every game with teammates to get the best result out of each match.”