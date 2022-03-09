The local motorsports season gets underway this weekend with the 36th annual Thor Mega Series season opener at Muddy Creek Raceway.
Saturday is an open ride practice day with racing set for Sunday.
For those camping, gates open at 4 p.m. Friday and close at midnight. Saturday sign-up is 8 a.m. with practice to start a couple of hours later. Early sign-up for racing is set Saturday afternoon at 5:30 a.m.
Sunday sign-up starts at 7 a.m. with practice at 8 a.m. and racing to follow. Victory Sports is posting the order of practice and racing on its Facebook page the day of the events.
The list of classes go up from 51cc for 4-6 year-olds to the 60+ age division. There are the 250 and 450 A/B All-Star classes, which will be the Pro races. There are also three classes of ATV racing.
Austin Johnson from Hudson, North Carolina won the 450 class championship in 2021 with Cory Cooper from Pennington Gap, Virginia second and the legendary Mike Brown, now listed from Bluff City, third. Johnson and Cooper also finished 1-2 in the 250 standings with another North Carolina rider, Matthew Burkeen, third.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY LOSS
Kevin Darnell, a well-liked competitor in the Pure Street class at Kingsport Speedway, died Saturday, March 5. He was 41.
Darnell was a consistent racer in his blue No. 4 Camaro. He posted six top-five finishes in 16 starts and placed fifth in the 2021 track standings. The speedway staff passed along their condolences on a Facebook post, talking about Darnell racing at the 3/8-mile concrete oval since the early 2000s.
Unblemished Cleaning Services is sponsoring a $444-to-win Street Stock race on April 8 in memory of Darnell.
CRATES BACK AT BRISTOL
It was announced Tuesday the 604 and 602 Crate Late Model classes would return to the Bristol Dirt Nationals, which take place March 20 through April 2. The 602 Late Models will race be there March 20-26 and the 604 Late Models will be part of the March 27-April 2 schedule. The actual first night of racing is March 22.
Former Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon won the 604 main event at the Bristol Dirt Nationals in 2021. He was driving a car owned by Loudon racer Cory Hedgecock. It was wrapped to look like his No. 3 NASCAR Cup Series ride. Powell racer Ross White finished second in his No. 61 ride.
Georgia racers Cass Fowler and Dustin Deim finished 1-2 in the 602 main event.