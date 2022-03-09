The brotherhood of local golf professionals has come to the aid of one of their own.
Chris Woods, owner of Golf Amplified in Kingsport, has been hospitalized in Arizona for nearly a month after suffering a sudden case of severe pancreatitis.
Woods was in Arizona for a friend’s 50th birthday party, but that wasn’t the main reason for the trip. He was going to marry his fiancé, Ashlee Kizer, as well.
Before Ashlee could get to Arizona — and three days before their scheduled wedding — Woods woke up the morning of Feb. 12 in pain and went to an emergency room. He was diagnosed and immediately moved to the ICU.
He’s been in the hospital at HonorHealth Scottsdale medical center ever since, remaining on a ventilator and being put on dialysis to help his kidneys recover.
“To say we’ve all been in a state of shock would be an understatement,” said Pine Oaks Golf Course pro Bryan Bentley, one of Woods’ good friends. “It’s just a gut punch that happens when he’s clear across the country.”
The local pros are pitching in to keep Golf Amplified open in Woods’ absence. Local teaching pro Jeremy Beachner and Adam Dean of the Tennessee Golf Foundation have been volunteering their time at Golf Amplified to make sure the lessons Woods had booked happen. Others have made similar offers.
It’s an effort to keep Woods’ business afloat while he hopefully recovers.
“We’re just trying to help out a fellow PGA professional brother,” Beachner said. “We all go through hard times and I truly feel that in the same situation Chris would step up and help me in any way he possibly could. Volunteering some of my time to keep them going and to help keep his business afloat, I’m more than happy to do that for him.”
A GoFundMe account has been started to help Woods, who won the Tri-Cities PGA Chapter championship last year at Warriors’ Path Golf Course, with his medical expenses. A link to the account can be found at the Golf Amplified website, www.golfamplified.com. It had raised more than $15,000 as of Wednesday.
In addition to the Go Fund Me account, Bentley said the pros are hoping to put together a statewide fund for fellow PGA members to help.
“We always kid with everybody in the Tennessee (PGA) Section that the Tri-Cities up here, we’re unique and all of us are close,” Bentley said. “It just goes to show just with Chris going down and all these guys stepping up doing what we can to try to help them both, personally and in business, it says a lot for those guys.”
The local weekly pro-am tournaments began doing a closest-to-the-pin contest on Monday with the proceeds going to Woods. Bentley also said a fund-raising tournament at Pine Oaks is in the works.
“We’ve all been trying to figure out ways to help them financially because as we said from day one, we hope that he’s able to walk out of there,” Bentley said.