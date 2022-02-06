It’s the showdown in SoCal, with the Los Angeles Rams becoming the second team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Neither team were favorites coming into the playoffs, but the Rams knocked off defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay and then-rival San Francisco to win the NFC championship. The Bengals edged the Raiders in the opening round, won on a last-second field goal against top-seed Tennessee and then came from 18 points down to beat Kansas City in overtime.
Amongst the Las Vegas experts, the Rams have been installed as the favorites. We turned to our own group of football experts, the local high school coaches for their game picks. But, the beauty of sports is how it can be unpredictable at times.
Even these guys who spend hours upon hours at practice and watching game film have a hard time picking the big game. Last year, only three of 11 coaches polled went with Tampa Bay, which ultimately won 31-9 over Kansas City.
This year, the coaches are evenly split on how they see the game.
Stacy Carter (Science Hill)
The Chiefs weren’t able to sack Joe Burrow, but the Titans did nine times. With the Rams, you have Aaron Donald and Von Miller. They got after (49ers quarterback Jimmy) Garoppolo pretty good and I think they will get after Burrow. Look at their offense with Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. I know the Bengals have some guys too, but … RAMS, 27-17.
Jeremy Jenkins (Daniel Boone)
I’m a defensive coach, so you would think I’d say the Rams, but I think Joe Burrow and the Bengals have beaten teams better than the Rams these last two games. Their defense is playing at a high level, and I like their mix of run and pass. Burrow is the person to get them from worst to first, so I think he’s the difference maker … BENGALS, 24-20.
Hayden Chandley (David Crockett)
The Rams have the experience and Stafford finally has the weapons around him to win one. The Bengals offensive line protected Burrow against the Chiefs, but they’re statistically the worst in the NFL giving up sacks. Aaron Donald and Von Miller will hard to stop. Now that Beckham has come on, where you don’t just worry about Kupp, they’re the better overall team … RAMS, 27-17.
Shawn Witten, Elizabethton
I love Cincinnati’s story this season, where the franchise has come from and being the underdog in the playoffs. They are two seasons removed from only two wins. It’s a remarkable turnaround. I have to go for the orange and black team … BENGALS, 20-17.
Drew Rice (Unicoi County)
The Bengals seem to have this “team of destiny” feel going for them. I love Joe Burrow and how he approaches the game. It will be a tall order to beat the Rams at home, but I feel they will find a way … BENGALS, 27-24.
Jason Jarrett (Happy Valley)
It seems like Cincinnati is a team of destiny, but Los Angeles has gone all in with the trades and draft picks. Their defensive line is the best in the entire league as far as getting pressure and I think they will be able to shut Cincy down a little bit. Their offense is explosive with OBJ, Stafford and Kupp. We’ve had some of the best football ever seen the last few weeks, but I think it will be a bigger margin in the Super Bowl … RAMS, 28-10.
Michael Lunsford (Hampton)
The Rams defensive line is too good for the Bengals offensive line. They will get pressure on Burrow and make it hard for him to throw the ball. It seems like on offense, the Rams find a way to move the ball no matter who they play. They can score points so fast, although the Bengals can too. It’s just the Rams defensive line is too tough … RAMS, 27-24.
Zac Benfield (Cloudland)
I’m a big Joe Burrow fan, a big LSU fan. Obviously, the 2019 LSU team was really, really good, so going with the Bengals is probably more a personal preference than practical knowledge. The Rams are really balanced on offense and defense. The Bengals have to run some screens, get the ball out of Joe Burrow’s hands quick and take away what the Rams do well. I think (Joe) Mixon has to have at least 80 yards rushing … BENGALS, 34-31.
Joey Christian (Dobyns-Bennett)
The Rams have too much money, bringing in guys like OBJ and Von Miller. I think their defensive line will sack Burrow a lot like the Titans did. But, their offense will score where the Titans didn’t score … RAMS, 38-24.
Justin Hilton (West Ridge)
I like Burrow. He’s a cool customer, a winner at any level he plays. Obviously, they’re going to have to find a way to block the Rams defensive line. But, I think the Bengals have some intangibles and they’re a fun team to watch. I don’t know if they can block those guys from the Rams, but my heart tells me the Bengals are going to win … BENGALS, 27-24.
Jesse McMillan (Volunteer)
If Cincinnati can keep Burrow protected, he certainly can do the job. They played good defense against the Chiefs, but I don’t know if they can shut down the Rams. I like the Bengals, although it would be good to see Stafford win one. For a team to be as bad as the Bengals have so long, you’ve got to pull for them a little bit … BENGALS, 24-21.
Josh Hensley (Cherokee)
I’m a huge Joe Burrow fan. I have a lot of respect for what he has done his college years and the two years in the league. I want to see what type of level he will be put on if they win. Will he be called one of the best quarterbacks in the league? Although I’m pulling for the Bengals, I think the defensive line of the Rams will show out … RAMS, 35-27