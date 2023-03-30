6139324b66af7.image.jpg

Dustin Long, a two-time USBF and Tennessee state cruiserweight champion, wants to share the skills needed to become a successful professional fighter.

 By JEFF BIRCHFIELD/Johnson City Press

Dustin Long has seen Tri-Cities fighters enjoy great success in amateur boxing. His goal is to help them achieve the same kind of success in the professional ranks.

Long, the reignin2g USBF and Tennessee state cruiserweight champion, has been training fighters at his D3 Elite Gym in Kingsport. While Robert Hall Jr. is another professional who has won major titles, it’s much different once a person is a professional.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

