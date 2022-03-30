Local boxers representing King’s Boxing and Fitness took to the ring last weekend in different events in Charleston, South Carolina and Cleveland, Tennessee.
EJ Sonpon, a student at Andrew Jackson Elementary School in Kingsport, won the 106-pound title for his age group at the 2021 National Silver Gloves tournament. He followed that last Saturday by taking a 3-0 decision over Bryson Mank in the first fight of the Hurricane Boxing event in Charleston.
Facing a more experienced opponent in the 119-pound bantamweight bout, Sonpon dominated the fight.
“He's got a lot of potential. The sky's the limit for him,” said Kenny McDermott, the coach at the Johnson City gym. “That kid had five more fights than EJ, but he beat him pretty handily. He gave EJ a few problems early, but EJ figured it out. He pulled out the first round, even though it was close.”
The others in Cleveland didn’t get the results they wanted, but gained valuable experience.
Kemper Johnson, 27, lost a close 3-2 decision in the 156-pound class. His coach thought Johnson won the fight, although he hopes it will be a good lesson for future bouts.
“He could have thrown more punches,” McDermott said. “I told him to use it as motivation to get better. It was a 3-2 split decision.”
Alonzo Madison also lost a decision at 160 pounds after fading in the third round. There is always a fine line between being ready for a fight and getting too hyped up.
“It was tied going into the final round, but he ran out of gas in that last round,” McDermott said. “Before that, he had his best workout in a long time. He’s using it as motivation to come back stronger.”
Brady Herman, a 12-year-old who attends T.A. Dugger Middle School in Elizabethton, made his debut on the card. He lost a decision, but there was plenty of good to take from the fight.
“Brady lost a close fight, but we were so proud of him,” McDermott said. “With the first-fight jitters, you never know what you’re going to get. But, he fought and toughed it out.”
Cayden Blalock, 11, was supposed to fight, but his opponent pulled out at the last minute. He was obviously disappointed to not get to compete, but McDermott pointed out boxing is about more than going to the tournaments.
WORKING WITH YOUTH
McDermott has seen the sport help both the adults and the kids get focus and become more disciplined. The work with the kids is one of the most rewarding parts of operating the gym.
“It is great to work with them, especially when they’re struggling in school,” McDermott said. “I had a kid that had C’s in every class. I told him point blank that, ‘C’s average. Are you better than average?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ So I was like, ‘I want to see those C’s come up.
“His mother saw a difference within the next 2-3 weeks and he had all A’s and B’s on his next report card. That’s the thing with boxing, getting them to push themselves to the next level. You have to have discipline in all sports, but in boxing, you can’t kick it to the teammate to hit the shot at the end of the game or hand the ball off to someone else.”
McDermott remembers his own time as a boxer, training with Scott Vance, Cob Riddle and others. It helped him toughen up to face challenges in and out of the ring.
“I think back now of how did I get through some of those fights,” McDermott said. “They instilled in me some principles that I’m still carrying on. I’m trying to teach these kids the same things so they can progress not just in boxing, but life in general.
“Thinking strategically and tactically in a fight when you when you’ve got a certain amount of time to execute your game plan, it develops critical thinking skills of what it takes to accomplish your goals.”