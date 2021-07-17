As the old saying goes, it is best to start them young.
The Johnson City “Speed Freaks” AAU track team was founded in 2019 and contested three indoor meets before COVID-19 shut down the first outdoor season.
“We started with four athletes and have now grown to 15 athletes and counting,” program director and East Tennessee State assistant track coach Hassaan Stamps said. “Michael Lockhart is the head coach. Our assistant coaches are Anthony Stockton and Amber Abel.
“The goal is to increase the competitive level and personal experiences in the sport of indoor and outdoor track and field. Our motto is ‘Track and Field is our Ministry.’”
The squad will travel to Humble, Texas, for the upcoming AAU Junior Olympics in August. For youth track and field, the Junior Olympics is the country’s premier event and has well over 1,000 participants each year.
The Speed Freaks have participants ranging from ages 10 to 18 and the coaching staff believes that having the kids see and compete against quality opponents early on in their careers is an invaluable experience.
“We want the athletes to experience track and field outside of East Tennessee so they can see the level of track and field that exists in other parts of the country,” Stamps said. “We have hopes that they will bring those experiences back to their respective middle school and high school teams to encourage their teammates and coaches to raise their level of expectation of commitment and performance.”
At the region meet in Knoxville, the Speed Freaks had eight athletes qualify for the Junior Olympics. That’s not too shabby for a program that went to the regional competition for the first time.
And it wasn’t in one specific area that the Speed Freaks thrived — they had kids qualify in everything from the heptathlon to distance events and everything in between.
Nate Powell (400-meter hurdles), Abbey King (high jump and heptathlon), Haley Kells (triple jump and heptathlon), Lauren Yobst (800 and 1,500), June Copp (800), Mercy McGann (800 and 1,500), Niyah Jones (400 and long jump) and Addy Hight (100) will all be on the way to Texas in a few weeks.
A good portion of the athletes that have qualified for the Junior Olympics are off the Liberty Bell team, which bodes well for Science Hill in the near future.
“We are so thankful for the parents and corporate sponsors — TrackBarn, Portobello’s Italian Bistro and Go Burrito,” Stamps said. “Without their support we wouldn’t have been able to help some of the kids that were less fortunate.”
Stamps remarked that the reason they call themselves the “Speed Freaks” is because they welcome the uncanny, the unconventional and the unknown.