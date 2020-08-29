KINGSPORT — Preseason expectations are coming in bunches for Sullivan South junior linebacker Eli Topping, but he already has high expectations of himself and Rebels football as a whole.
The Rebels’ defense starts with the man in the middle: Topping, who earned a spot on the Murphy Fair Preseason Class 4A all-state team in July.
“Eli has been all-conference both his freshman and sophomore years,” South coach Justin Hilton said. “I was really excited for him when I first saw that stuff. He was one of those guys that lived in the weight room during the quarantine and he went out there and did it by himself.
“You can tell that by looking at him. He’s a big, strong kid and he’s got a little bit of nasty in him. That’s what you need for a linebacker.”
Junior Ethan Bergeron comes back at quarterback, having taken the most snaps under center last season for the Rebels.
“Ethan is a big kid — about 6-foot-3, 247 pounds,” Hilton said. “We’ve got depth at that position. I would say Ethan right now will take the majority of the snaps with some of the other guys coming in spots.
“Ethan is big and strong and ran the ball pretty well for us against Grainger, Union County and ran it really well against Elizabethton when we lost by a point.”
Hilton remarked that the receiving corps has grown and improved.
“We have big, tall receivers like Isaac Haynie, Brody Ratliff, Blake Candler and Blake Fox,” Hilton said. “All of those guys are over 6-foot-2.”