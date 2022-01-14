Basketball games are never about one play.
But when a player does something likely never seen before in a Science Hill gymnasium, it gets the headline.
Jamar Livingston brought the house down with a peak-level collection of a towering rebound, and then thunder-struck a one-handed Kobe Bryant-worthy rim crush that stirred both sides of Science Hill’s New Gym on Tuesday night. It came a millisecond before the third-quarter buzzer in an 89-59 win over Alcoa.
“Really it just kind of happened,” said Livingston, a 6-foot-4 junior. “I saw the ball come off, and I have learned how to read the way the ball comes off the rim. Once I saw I had it, and it was up there, I went up and punched it. That’s all it was.”
The crowd cut loose with a roar of approval that seemed to express they had gotten their money’s worth in one quick flash.
“When I dunked it, it got me in the moment,” Livingston said. “I kind of went crazy. I was looking around, and I saw everyone was jumping out of their seats. It was really a special moment for me.”
Hilltoppers coach Ken Cutlip didn’t mince words about the nature of the rim wrecking.
“It was a special play by a special player,” Cutlip said. “Jamar is such a talented player. We have been encouraging him to be more aggressive on the offensive boards.”
Livingston owned the third quarter, scoring 15 of his game-high 28 points. He credited his teammates for the standout eight-minute stretch.
“My team, I wait patiently until they can get me the rock,” said Livingston, who also finished with 15 rebounds. “And we just play as a team.”
Science Hill improved to 19-3 on the season while Alcoa slipped to 6-12.
ANOTHER BIG NIGHT
Keynan Cutlip turned in another big-time performance for the Hilltoppers.
Not only did the senior point guard rack up 26 points, six assists and five rebounds, he also played a near-flawless floor game with zero turnovers.
“That is about as good of a game as you could ever want from a kid playing point guard,” Ken Cutlip said. “He took his shots, but he still found the open man. And we’re really pushing him to push the basketball. When you’re playing fast, you’re going to turn the ball over some. To have a game with no turnovers, I know he will be really pleased.”
OTHER GOOD STUFF
Antonio Sydnor totaled 12 points while Micheaus Rowe added 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Dalvin Mathes totaled six assists.
TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES
Alcoa was slapped with four technical fouls in the game. Three of them were on players and one on head coach Ryan Collins.
The game was stopped in the second half at one point with both teams being sent to their benches and a referee-coaches meeting was held at midcourt.
THE RECAP
It was a typical quick start for the Hilltoppers, who appeared to be taking control of the game late in the first quarter.
But the Tornadoes regrouped and settled in for a challenge midway through the second quarter. The Hilltoppers battled their way back out to a 10-point lead at halftime, 38-28.
Science Hill started the second half strong, quickly expanding its lead to 46-31. A trey by Livingston made it 53-35 midway through the period.
For Alcoa, Jahvin Carter led the way with 27 points. Terrence Dorsey finished with 11 points.