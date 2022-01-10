Jamar Livingston had a game to remember back in December for Science Hill.
His 43-point effort against Kentucky’s Scott County in a tournament prompted the thought it may have set an all-time single-game record for the Hilltoppers. It was close, but the junior stands No. 2 on the all-time list.
Times News and Johnson City Press sports writer Tanner Cook unearthed information Monday about Ken Jones, who holds the record according to available information. The following list can be revisited if information surfaces about a standout effort that tops Jones or belongs in the group.
Player — points (year)
Ken Jones — 47 (1965)
Jamar Livingston — 43 (2021)
Nathaniel Bailey — 41 (1996)
Steve Wilson — 40 (1959)
Jones’ mark was documented as the all-time record in 1965 by Johnson City Press Sports Editor Jimmy Smyth. Jones was a 5-foot-10 senior who hit 14 of 22 shots from the field in the 73-48 win over University High. He also knocked down 19 of 21 free throw attempts.
Jones’ total of 47 may seem a little low for a record, coming from a program with Science Hill’s tradition and century of history. But the Hilltoppers — under coaches Elvin Little, George Pitts, Mike Poe, Ken Cutlip and others — have typically stressed using their often ample supply of athletes and sharing the wealth.
In his game on Dec. 21, Livingston hit 16 of 21 shots during a 92-64 victory.
Bailey’s game was a magnificent shooting display. He made eight of nine attempts from 3-point land and was 16 of 17 overall from the field.
STATE POLLS
The first edition of the state high school basketball rankings came out Monday with several area teams appearing in the top 10.
This is the first year of four classifications, so the rankings carry more interest as teams are getting a feel for the new levels of competition.
Here is a look at where area teams were ranked by the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News this week.
BOYS
Class 4A: 5. Dobyns-Bennett; 6. Science Hill
It remains to be seen whether the Indians and Hilltoppers can mix it up with the top teams from Memphis and the mid-state, but both have very good squads this year and could be in the conversation come early March.
Class 3A: 1. Greeneville; 9. Sullivan East
Being the defending state champion and returning key players matters when it comes to rankings, and that’s the logic behind putting the Greene Devils in the top spot.
East’s loss to Elizabethton didn’t knock the Patriots out of our top 10 as Class 3A is not deep across the state.
Class 2A: No area teams were ranked.
Class 1A: 6. North Greene; 7. Hampton
These teams are going to have some major battles this year, possibly four of them — the first coming Friday.
GIRLS
Class 4A: No area teams were ranked.
Class 3A: 7. Greeneville
A couple of losses to Bearden didn’t damage the Lady Greene Devils’ solid reputation.
Class 2A: No area teams were ranked.
There were no local teams ranked, partly because this is a bad year to be in this classification. It is absolutely loaded with traditional powers: Loretto, Gibson County, Summertown, Westview, McMinn Central, East Nashville and Gatlinburg-Pittman.
Class 1A: 9. Unaka; 10. Cloudland
Both of these teams are building nice resumes for the postseason.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Boys basketball
Tuesday
• Science Hill at David Crockett
• Elizabethton at Dobyns-Bennett
• Volunteer at Sullivan East
• Johnson County at Chuckey-Doak
Friday• West Ridge at David Crockett
• Volunteer at Elizabethton
• South Greene at Johnson County
• North Greene at Hampton
David Crockett will know a lot more about where it stands in the Big Five Conference after a pair of tough challenges. …
Volunteer’s visits to Bluff City and Elizabethton will give major early definition for the Upper Lakes Conference. …
Can Hampton stand up against North Greene’s talent?
Girls Basketball
Tuesday• Science Hill at David Crockett
• West Ridge at Daniel Boone
• Volunteer at Sullivan East
• Happy Valley at South Greene
• Cloudland at Unaka
Friday• Daniel Boone at Dobyns-Bennett
• West Ridge at David Crockett
• Volunteer at Elizabethton
The Lady Pioneers are riding high, but the biggest tests of the season are coming in back-to-back fashion. …
Daniel Boone earned a spot at the top of the Big Five, but can the Lady Trailblazers remain there?