Daniel Boone Little League’s 10-12 year-old baseball team leads a contingent of local teams who have qualified for upcoming state tournaments.
Boone defeated Johnson City American to punch its ticket to the state tournament. Several of the boys played on a Boone regular-season team coached by Eric Bailey, which went 20-0 over the spring and have a combined 32-2 record over the last two years.
Jesse Bowman is the head coach with assistants Scott Johnson and Daniel Smith. Team members are Gavin Bailey, Zander Barney, Ford Bowman, Nick Byrd, Dominic Del Sesto, Keller Hubbard, Zack Johnson, Skylar Lewis, Lennox Loveday, Nolan Loveday, Ty McKibbens, Chase Osborne, Judd Pearson and Layton Smith.
Johnson City National-Major League’s 8-10 year-old team qualified with Lincoln Huff, Jackson Johnson, Samuel Jones, Atlas McKinney, Riley Mercer, Hudson Minga, Brooks Reece, Rowan Smith, Jacob Swatzell, Caleb Tolliver, Owen Vannoy, Liam Walker, Wyatt Walker, Cameron Williams and Sonny Willis. Kevin Vannoy serves as manager along with coaches Chad McKinney, DJ Swatzell and John Minga.
The Daniel Boone 9-11 baseball team of Jamason Aldridge, Cadeon Bachman, Maddox Beach, Noah Clark, Xavier Crow, Brennan Deagro, Spidey Francisco, Easton Head, Kaleb Moore, Brody Rose, Dalton Shelton, Levi Squibb and Jackson Throck- morton also qualified. Brandon Head is the manager along with coaches David Shelton and Drew Wine.
Daniel Boone’s 8-10 softball team with manager Ron Street and coaches Jaymie Jenkins and Tonya Jenkins also qualified. Team members are Emma Adkisson, Lily Kate Collins, Kyleah Compton, Brylee Bennett, Paisley Ford, Audrey Houston, Jayden Jenkins, Ashleigh Lewis, Adalee McCoy, Kelsey Pearson, Bailey Reed, Makenzie Thompson and Keatin Turner.
Johnson City National-Major League 6-8 Coach Pitch Team also earned a state berth. Players include Ben Byrne, Tommy Chia, Kallaway Dinkins, Jase Fields, Mason Gibson, Cooper Glennon, Eldon Henson, Hunter Humston, Daniel Johnson, Ryker Lowe, Easton Metcalf, Micah Moyer, Ellis Rader and Nolan Sangid. Rhett Byrne is the team’s manager along with coaches Colin Glennon, Derek Brown and Joe Humston.
Another team was battling for a state berth Thursday night.