Time has its winding-river way of drifting through the years when all we do is blink.
When Jeremy Jenkins closed his eyes momentarily, the Daniel Boone Little League girls who caught the attention of an entire region by reaching the softball World Series had gone from bright-eyed kids to high school teammates.
It was almost three years ago when the Boone girls made a splash in Portland, Oregon, winning a pair of games and competing at the world’s highest level without flinching.
“Time has flown by the last two or three years,” said Jenkins, the softball coach at Daniel Boone High School. “That bunch started when they were five or six years old.”
Of the 11 players on the World Series squad, nine are still playing. And five of them — a sophomore and four freshmen — will be members of the Lady Trailblazers’ program this year. By the time 2022 rolls around, Jenkins could have nine in the program as four of the girls are still in the eighth grade.
The World Series team didn’t slow down much in 2019. They again reached the Southeast Regional tournament and were a couple of wins away from returning to Portland before losing a heartbreaking 5-4 walk-off decision to a team out of Salisbury, North Carolina, that would go on to win the World Series.
“They ran into a buzzsaw and didn’t get back,” Jenkins said. “It’s just how the luck of things go sometimes.”
Kayleigh Quesinberry is the sophomore of the group. She got a cup of coffee at the high school level and carries a career batting average of 1.000 into the 2021 season.
“We played one game against Dobyns-Bennett, and she got to bat late in the game,” Jenkins said. “And she got a base hit.”
Quesinberry said it’s exciting to be at the next level, but it’s not easy.
“We’re definitely going to have to work hard and play as a team together,” Quesinberry said. “We’ve got a whole new set of girls, so we have to have that special bond.”
Joining her on the varsity this year are Kyleigh Bacon and Jenkins’ daughter, Josie Jenkins. It is expected that the newer girls will push the older kids and make the team better.
“I think it really helps your teams,” Jenkins said. “These girls have been battle tested from an early age. You hope that means the moment of the game and pressure of the game won’t get to them.
“They’ve been together all the way through. They have competed at a high level, jumping from 12-under to 14-under and then 16-under. You don’t see a lot of groups stay together anymore, but this bunch has.”
Quesinberry could step into a key role this year for Boone.
“She will be one of our pitchers and a corner infielder,” Jenkins said. “She has really good power at the plate and has really come on as a pitcher.”
Bacon is expected to provide versatility for Boone this year.
“She can possibly be one of our pitchers, and she plays middle infield and catcher,” Jenkins said. “She has a lot of power hitting-wise. She’s a real good athlete and can help us in a lot of situations.”
Bacon said she likes being reunited with Quesinberry while still playing with some of her teammates from last year.
“It’s definitely different because we went from eighth graders to freshmen, so we’re the younger ones now,” Bacon said. “We have to make sure we step up, but it’s super fun to get to play with them now.”
Josie Jenkins brings a defensive presence to the team at important positions.
“She’s a middle infielder and she has really quick hands,” Jenkins said. “She has played a lot of softball and she will be counted on by us. Like Kyleigh, she’s a catcher and pitcher, too. Josie is level headed and nothing seems to bother her.”
Josie said she knows the high school level will be a major step up.
“It’s definitely different from middle school because the competition is way better now,” Josie said. “And we have a lot of competition on our team itself, just for different spots. So we’re really going to have to step up and be the best we can be.”
Jenkins said his starting varsity lineup could consist of two or all three of those girls from time to time.
“We have 16 players on the roster and we could put them all out there,” Jenkins said. “It’s the deepest team I’ve ever had. That’s a good thing and a bad thing because you can only play nine at a time.”
And although Sadie Henson and Anna Richardson are on the junior-varsity team right now, it doesn’t mean they will stay there.
“Sadie hit two homers in an intrasquad game,” Jenkins said. “If those two have their number called, I’m sure they will do the best they can.”
Henson said being on the high school team can be a test of nerves.
“We definitely feel a little bit of pressure, but we just want to keep it going,” Henson said. “I think it will be a good season.”
Richardson said one of the keys will be working together in all phases of the game.
“We need to listen and communicate the best we can, and talk to each other and get to know one another,” Richardson said. “And then try as hard as we can.”
Boone opens its varsity season Monday as it plays host to Sullivan East at 4:30 p.m.