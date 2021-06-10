Last year, it was the missing link on the Tri-Cities Amateur Golf Tour. Now, it’s back in business.
The Link Hills Invitational golf tournament is being held as scheduled, June 19-20, after taking a year off during the pandemic.
“We’re excited about it,” said Bob Ward, Link Hills’ general manager and golf pro. “We know it’s going to be great. The events we’ve had this year, participation has been on the upswing. Everything is on track like it’s 2019 again. We just need to get as many quality players as we can.”
Reports out of Greeneville have been that the Robert Trent Jones course is in great shape, something Ward emphasized.
“As far as the golf course is concerned, I can tell you in all confidence it’s absolutely the best that it’s ever been in the 18 year since I’ve been here. I have members who have been here for a long time saying it’s the best they’ve ever seen it. From tee to green, it’s just lush everywhere. The fairways are mowed tight and the greens are great.”
Those usually slick greens are where players can make or break their rounds.
“The biggest challenge we have with the greens being so quick is pin placements,” Ward said. “We’ve got five or six holes where we have to be really diligent where we’re cutting holes. There are some spots where the ball will come back to you. We have to guard against that happening.
“We want to make it challenging, but we’re not trying to make it goofy golf to where people are spending more time on the greens.”
In addition to the Championship Division and Senior Division (age 50 and over), there will be flights based on first-round scores.
The 36-hole stroke play tournament is the second event on the Tri-Cities Amateur Tour. The entry fee is $125 for non-members ($100 for members) and includes carts and practice balls for both days. A practice round is also included.
The entry deadline is Wednesday. Call the pro shop at (423) 638-3114 to enter with a credit card payment.