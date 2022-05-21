An era came to a close for Unicoi County softball.
Head coach Grady Lingerfelt recently announced his resignation, ending an 18-year tenure that produced 626 wins and only 178 losses. Among those victories were 13 district titles, eight regional championships, six sectional wins, and the 2009 Class AA state championship.
With that winning percentage, postseason success and longevity, it’s easy to make an argument that Lingerfelt was the best softball coach in the history of Northeast Tennessee.
But Lingerfelt said stepping down was the right thing to do.
“It was just time,” said Lingerfelt, who has been a part of the Lady Blue Devils’ program for 28 years. “I’ve been doing it for so many years. I will miss being around so many good ladies. It was great to associate with them.”
Lingerfelt said he will be able to watch his granddaughter, Carly Baxter, play middle school softball. The sixth-grader is a standout for that team, which is competing this weekend in the Class A state tournament in Hendersonville.
Lingerfelt said he has fond memories of his Lady Blue Devils’ teams.
“Of course, winning the state tournament was one of them,” he said. “We went six times when I was head coach, and we also went several times with Coach (Charlie) Baxter and Coach (Doyle) Phipps. Over the years we’ve had a good program.”
The press release from Unicoi County Schools said Lingerfelt will “be missed dearly in our school system as our softball coach. He created a legacy of compassion and care for his players. His influence on their lives cannot be measured in statistics alone.”
Lingerfelt was also respected among his coaching peers. Longtime rival Elizabethton went toe to toe with the Lady Blue Devils for many seasons.
“I hate he’s leaving,” said Lady Cyclones’ head coach Ken Hardin. “He’s just a competitor and works hard for the kids. He made softball in this area a lot better. To play against his teams, you had to get better. And after the games we would shake hands and move on.”
Lingerfelt’s last team struggled a little in terms of wins and losses, finishing 17-20 but battling hard in keeping with the program’s long tradition.
Lingerfelt said there is another infusion of talent coming into the program next year.
“The eighth grade group in middle school is really talented,” he said. “Whoever the school hires as a coach will have a good group.”
Lingerfelt said he will be watching and cheering.
“I will be on the outside of the chain-link fence and looking through,” he said. “It will be strange for me.”