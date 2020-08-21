Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced Friday that a limited number of fans will be allowed for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race and the Food City 300, September 18-19.
Exact attendance figures will vary based on group sizes and placing guests in a safe socially distanced manner. Jerry Caldwell, BMS executive vice president and general manager, estimated a crowd in similar size to that at July’s NASCAR All-Star Race.
There would be a crowd over 20,000, although he added that fewer fans will be allowed for Friday’s race.
Working with Tennessee state and local officials, the events will be conducted under the same protocols and guidelines as were in place for the NASCAR All-Star Race. One additional protocol will mean all fans entering the stadium will have their temperatures screened. Between the Friday and Saturday night races, BMS cleaning and sanitation partners will disinfect all spectator areas, including grandstands, concourses, suites, restrooms and gate entry areas.
“We are thrilled that fans will be joining us this September for both the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race and Food City 300,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway. “We realize hosting major events here with fans during these unprecedented times comes with great responsibility. We will continue to be steadfast in our execution of our protocols and modified procedures to ensure these events are as safe as possible for everyone involved.”
The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race is the cut-off race in the first round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, where the championship field will be reduced from 16 to 12 drivers.
The Saturday night race is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. and Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season finale, the Food City 300, is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
“The opportunity to safely welcome back a limited number of guests for the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series playoff race in Bristol Motor Speedway history is certainly a privilege that our team doesn’t take for granted,” Caldwell said. “Our extensive plan that we used successfully in July during the NASCAR All-Star Race, which has been utilized as a blueprint recently by other sports leagues in their planning to conduct live events, definitely meets or exceeds all recommended state and local guidelines.”
Thursday night’s doubleheader featuring the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Playoff opener, the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (7:30 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio), and the Bush’s Beans 200 ARCA Menards Series race (9:30 p.m., FS1), will be run without fans.