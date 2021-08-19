West Ridge will play a game like no other Friday night.
The Blountville high school will travel to face Volunteer for the first football game in school history.
“I think it is pretty similar to any season opener, just seeing who turns it up when the lights come on,” said Wolves coach Justin Hilton. “It’s learning your team and how they respond to adversity and who can be counted on.”
Hilton said his team has a challenge against the Falcons.
“Volunteer is outstanding at the skill positions offensively,” Hilton said. “The quarterback (Garrison Barrett) has a really strong arm. We expect them to be very aggressive and try to push the ball down the field.”
Among the key players for West Ridge are bruising quarterback Ethan Bergeron, rugged lineman Fletcher Gibson, and jump-ball receiver Isaac Haynie.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Falcons’ field in Church Hill.
Here’s a look at other season openers:
DOBYNS-BENNETT AT TENNESSEE HIGH
The Indians have dominated this series with 68 wins in 88 meetings, and are currently on a nine-game winning streak.
In that stretch, the Vikings have come within three touchdowns only one time. But it's a rebuilding year for the Indians, so it will be interesting to see what that means for this matchup.
DAVID CROCKETT AT SULLIVAN EAST
Pioneers coach Hayden Chandley said there is a big key for his team.
“In a season opener, the number one thing you want your team to do is play hard,” Chandley said. “There will be numerous mistakes by both teams. But if we play hard and do our assignment, that’s a great start.”
DANIEL BOONE AT SOUTH GREENE
Trailblazers coach Jeremy Jenkins said the Rebels know how to bring it.
“First thing that jumps out is how hard they play,” Jenkins said. “They have a tremendous player at quarterback. They are well coached, and they play physical and fast.”
Rebels quarterback Luke Myers has accounted for close to 4,000 total yards and more than 50 touchdowns in his career. He was a Class 2A Mr. Football finalist in 2020. Perhaps even more impressive is his 4.23 GPA.
COCKE COUNTY AT CHEROKEE
No longer league mates, these teams kick off the season in Rogersville.
It has been a fairly even battle through the years with the Chiefs holding a 21-17 series advantage.
UNICOI COUNTY AT NORTHVIEW ACADEMY
Blue Devils coach Drew Rice said his team needs to be ready for a line-of-scrimmage challenge.
“They are huge up front and have some good athletes they try and get the ball to,” Rice said. “We are going to have to get a lot of hats to the ball and tackle well. It will be a huge challenge for us.”
PIGEON FORGE AT HAMPTON
The Bulldogs get a Class 3A test right off the bat. It’s the first-ever meeting between the teams.
UNAKA AT NORTH GREENE
The Rangers and Huskies open with a region game, and Unaka hopes for a chance to show off what it hopes will be a high-octane offense.
JELLICO AT CLOUDLAND
The Highlanders were supposed to open with Happy Valley, but the COVID postponement put them in a region contest against the Blue Devils.
Cloudland is 11-1 all-time against Jellico.