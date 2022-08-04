Cam Lewis is happy to be back with the East Tennessee State football team.
Maybe more importantly, he’s also happy to be back at wide receiver.
When Lewis was last seen at ETSU during the 2019 season, he had just been switched from quarterback to receiver. Just as he appeared ready to thrive at his new position, he decided his heart wasn’t in it.
Deep down, he felt like he was a quarterback, so he decided to leave.
Lewis wound up at Winston-Salem State, where he played eight games last season, completing 49% of his passes with nine touchdown passes and eight interceptions.
Along the way, he had a change of heart. He was ready to spend his senior year catching passes instead of throwing them. And he wanted to do it at the school where he earned a championship ring when the Bucs shared the Southern Conference championship in 2018.
“Opportunity was shown to me and I’m a firm believer in finishing what I started,” Lewis said. “At this point I’m just trying to figure out, longevity-wise, what can keep me on the field. I just thought it was time to create a change.
“While I was here in my beginning years and what they’ve created over the last couple of years, I thought it was a no-brainer. I just wanted to get back to this winning culture.”
The athletic Lewis — he was also Winston-Salem State’s leading rusher last year — has many attributes He’s a big target at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, has good hands and still views the game through the eyes of a quarterback, which should help his transition to receiver go more smoothly.
“Sitting in those meetings with coach Randy Sanders, we learned a lot,” Lewis said. “Just being on the same page with the quarterback as a receiver is very vital. I feel like I can adapt pretty well. Being at the quarterback position, I know in a sense what they’re looking for. I feel that I’m agile enough that I can get to where I need to be as a receiver.”
This time around, Tyler Riddell will be throwing passes to Lewis instead of competing with him for the starting job.
“Me and TY, we came in around the same time,” Lewis said. “He was a year after me. We created a bond.”
During the 2019 season, Lewis did a little of everything for the Bucs. He was the team’s third-leading rusher and ran for two touchdowns. He also completed 4 of his 7 passes and threw for a touchdown. When he was moved to receiver, he caught 10 passes.
“He’s a good looking, big target,” ETSU coach George Quarles said. “He moves really well, seems to catch it really well, obviously has a good arm. That kind of stuff can always be useful in the stuff that we like to do.
“He’s still learning his way around. It would have been great if he could have gone through spring ball, but I think he’ll catch up. He shows up out there. Those big bodies are hard to deal with.”
While Lewis’ main job description will be catching passes, nobody will be surprised if he throws one or two this season in an effort to catch the opponents off guard.
“I wouldn’t be surprised at that,” Lewis said.
Even though Lewis’ trek back to ETSU and his new position took a while, his new coach is happy he decided to make the change.
“If he had stayed here and stuck with it, who knows how much better he’d be,” Quarles said. “But we’re glad to have him now.”