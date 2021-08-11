Austin Lewis has come home and nobody’s more excited to be wearing the blue and gold of East Tennessee State.
“I love being a Buccaneer,” Lewis says. “The team here is awesome. I love these guys.”
The defensive end played at David Crockett High School before heading to Lynchburg, Virginia to play for Liberty. He was a freshman All-American in 2018 and played three seasons at Liberty.
Lewis became a dad in March and wanted to be closer to home. ETSU’s program appealed to him and he made the move.
“Everything’s about the team here,” he said. “I just want a conference championship and a playoff run. That’s what this team needs. That’s what this city needs.”
When Lewis transferred to ETSU earlier this year, he wasn’t eligible to play in the spring since Liberty had already played in the fall. It didn’t slow him down one bit. Lewis showed what kind of teammate he wanted to be by jumping into his role on the scout team and pursuing it as hard he’s ever chased a quarterback.
“It made me be a better teammate because I played scout team all year,” Lewis said. “It’s a great group of men here.”
Lewis stands out on the practice field mostly because he stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 275 pounds, but his non-stop motor has had him running all over the field with a renewed enthusiasm.
“He’s been around and has played some football,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “He did a great job this spring and had a great attitude getting the offense a good look on the scout team. I expect him to come in and be a solid contributor on the defensive line. If he can come in and give us plays, give us reps, along with the way we played in the spring, that’s going to make us better.
“Now, if he can make tackles, make sacks, do all that, that’s obviously a great thing. But let’s just get him on the field doing what he’s supposed to do, doing his job. If that means secure a gap where the back has to go somewhere else and one of the linebackers can make the tackle or the safeties can make the tackle, that’s fine.”
For his part, Lewis just wants to play.
“Whatever I can,” he said when asked what he can do to help the team. “I mean if it’s on special teams, if it’s wherever, however I can help, I’m doing it.”
When Lewis played at Liberty, he had hair down below his shoulders and a beard almost as long. He’s sporting a new look this year with short hair and most of the beard gone.
“I became a dad and I just needed a fresh start in life … a new school, a new start, so I decided to cut my hair,” he said. “I grew my hair out for eight years, just kind of got tired of it. Babies pull on everything so I’m kind of glad I don’t have my hair anymore.”
Lewis has two years of eligibility remaining with last season not counting because of COVID-19.
“This is a young team,” he said. “I learn a lot from them and they can learn something from me. But I learned more from them because it’s a wide variety of characters here.”