Things looked bleak for the David Crockett baseball team heading into its final at-bat in Monday’s Big Seven Conference game against rival Daniel Boone.
However, thanks to some timely hitting and heads-up baserunning, the Pioneers were able to snatch a 2-1 victory over their county foes.
Lead-off hitter Garrett Leonard hit a walk-off RBI single with two outs, bringing home Brenden Reid from second base.
Leonard was 0 for 3 on the day against Boone pitcher Gaven Jones going into his game-winning AB.
“All of my coaches were telling me before that last at-bat to drive the fastball,” Leonard said. “That’s what I was looking for and he threw me an inside fastball. I took it to the gap and Brenden made it home.
“I think this does a lot for our team to win again as a team. We went through a rough patch and it feels good to win again.”
Up until the final two frames, Jones had allowed only two hits and four total baserunners. He tallied the complete-game loss on 112 pitches, yielding only one earned and recording seven strikeouts.
“I’ve known Gaven since he came into high school and he did a great job,” Crockett coach Spencer Street said. “He kept us off balance and we were just able to string a few together in that last inning.
“Garrett just put a good swing on it.”
The tide began to turn in the sixth when Boone had two crucial errors at shortstop.
Hayden Osborne reached on the first error and was eventually moved over to second. Mason Britton hit a sky-high pop up that was dropped, allowing Osborne to score from second and tie the game.
The Crockett defense carried the momentum over into the top of the seventh soon after.
With a runner aboard and one out, Boone’s Jones hit a grounder directly to Crockett shortstop Leonard, who was able to turn the inning-ending 6-4-3 double-play.
Jacob Ayers was credited with the win, pitching the final two innings and recording three strikeouts. Starting pitcher Gage Peterson struck out six before being pulled.
Boone continues to have offensive struggles.
After an RBI triple in the first inning by Cole Bishop that plated Anthony Edwards, Boone had all sorts of trouble. The Trailblazers were 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position the rest of the way and left eight runners on-base.
Boone has scored one run in its last three conference games, each ending in defeat.
“The bottom line is that we continue to not take advantage of opportunities when we have them,” Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “There’s not much else to it.”