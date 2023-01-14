KINGSPORT — Chandler Cole put his best foot forward in a totally different kind of combat sport.
Cole, the wrestling coach at Eastside (Va.) High School and a Mixed Martial Arts fighter who has been featured on the Ultimate Fighter, won Saturday’s K1 kickboxing main event at Showcase 29 at MeadowView Resort Conference Convention Center.
Cole used powerful leg strikes to send opponent Cam Graham to the canvas multiple times before the fight was stopped in the third round. While Cole prefers MMA, he called his kickboxing debut a lot of fun.
“I’ve practiced with a lot of good fighters. When you get over the fear of being knocked out, the possibilities are endless,” Cole said. “When I was out there, I wasn’t scared of being knocked out and so I threw everything three times, four times.
“I finally got a rhythm with that leg kick. I knew it was going to put him away.”
While there wasn’t any grappling, Cole explained that wrestling experience still came into play. He credited his work with the Wise County Combat Club for getting him prepared for Graham, a Florida fighter and last-minute replacement for the main event.
“I’m really strong in the hips from my wrestling background,” he said. “To be able to move my hips really fast and land those kicks on his calf, it was very effective. My coaches knew what my key strikes were.”
PRO FIGHTS
A couple of Johnson City fighters scored exciting first-round victories.
Keith Olson came back to the cage for the first time in three years against North Carolina fighter Kevin Schroder in a 155-pound Mixed Martial Arts fight. He landed a couple of hard strikes to put Schroder on the ground.
Olson then went to the ground and used his submission skills to win by rear-naked choke just 2:34 into the fight. Olson announced his retirement from MMA afterward.
“This is my 14th fight overall and it felt surreal to be back in there,” Olson said. “To get the win felt great. I really wanted to prove that I had hands since I’m a taekwondo guy. I landed a clean right and he kind of came back to when he hit the ground. I knew I had to finish him right there.”
Preston “The Ice Pick” Schick landed a powerful 1-2 combination to send Kyle Icard to the ground in their 145-pound MMA fight. Schick quickly mounted Icard on the ground and landed a series of punches that resulted in a stoppage at 4:06 of the first round.
It had been a hard-hitting affair from the start.
“He came with a few good strikes that put me in a little bit of a daze,” Schick said. “All the respect to him and I was happy I was able to finish him.”
Dan Boehle won by second-round submission in his 145-pound MMA contest. He tied up opponent Dallas Manspile and then caught him in an arm-bar to force the tap out.
Christina Adcock proved victorious in a women’s 130-pound MMA fight when she caught Maria Rios in an arm-bar and got the submission in 2:06.
AMATEUR FIGHTS
Jacob Nathanson opened up the card with a unanimous decision over Josh Frasch. Nathanson won all three rounds to score a 30-27 victory on all three judges’ scorecards.Other fights didn’t go the distance.
Preston Leonard needed just 2:10 to score a first-round TKO over Shinya Nakamura. Spencer Pruner scored a first-round TKO victory over Mason Wester in 1:25 and it took Michael Taylor Jr. just 52 seconds to submit Izack Hill with a triangle choke.