KINGSPORT — Chandler Cole put his best foot forward in a totally different kind of combat sport.

Cole, the wrestling coach at Eastside (Va.) High School and a Mixed Martial Arts fighter who has been featured on the Ultimate Fighter, won Saturday’s K1 kickboxing main event at Showcase 29 at MeadowView Resort Conference Convention Center.

