Kingsport native Blake Leeper, an eight-time Paralympic track and field medalist, has teamed up with Degree Deodorant to try to bring more diversity and inclusivity for the disabled community in the fitness industry.
A majority component of the program is ‘Trainers for Hire’ campaign to show the need to hire more people within disabled and adaptive community. Research from the Lakeshore Foundation, a nonprofit organization specializing in sports science for athletes with disabilities, found that 81 percent of people with disabilities don’t feel welcome in fitness spaces.
Leeper, 32, who broke Oscar Pistorious’ Paralympic world record in the 400 meters by running 45.25 seconds at the 2017 U.S. Championships, is currently living in Los Angeles and training under former University of Tennessee All-American wide receiver, Super Bowl champion and Olympic gold medalist Willie Gault.
Born without legs from the knees down, Leeper is hoping to run in 2024 Paris Olympics after a ruling that his prostethic legs and blades gave him an unfair advantage to race in the Tokyo Olympics.
Leeper has overcome obstacles his whole life, playing basketball but never running track for Dobyns-Bennett High School.
Working with Degree, Leeper recently led a spin class — in New York City — that included riders with and without disabilities. He also toured the office of major fitness institutions like Peloton and Soul Cycle. He talked about some of the issues in getting the program started.
WHAT DO YOU SEE AS BIGGEST OBSTACLE OF DISABLED CLIENTS GOING TO FITNESS CENTERS?
Leeper: ”It’s just a misunderstanding of a disabled individual or athlete. A lot of people think to make these accommodations, it’s going to take a lot of work, be a hassle and not worth it. That’s totally not true.
“One, I would say it’s worth it creating a space for everybody. It’s not that much work. I always tell people, ’Walk a mile in my shoes, in my legs.’ You understand what I go through as a disabled man and making these changes can make a huge impact within the disabled community.”
WORKING WITH DEGREE, HOW RECEPTIVE HAVE THE GYMS IN THE BIGGER CITIES BEEN TO ACCOMMODATE YOUR REQUESTS?
Leeper: ”Working with a big company and the wonderful platform that Degree has, it makes the industry take it seriously. With their support, we have the initiative and saying we need to do better. I’m starting to see the conversation in the big and small areas.
“A lot of gyms don’t know that 81 percent of disabled individuals don’t feel comfortable. We want them to bring in more inclusivity, more crank cycles. We’re starting to see some movement across the nation. The CEO of Planet Fitness came out a few days ago and said, ’We want to be on the forefront of this movement.’
“They made a promise to get more equipment, more spaces, more inclusivity. When you see that, it makes it seem like we’re on the right side of this battle.”
NOT A WORLD-CLASS ATHLETE LIKE YOURSELF, BUT WHAT DO YOU SEE AS THE BEST REASON FOR THE AVERAGE PERSON TO EXERCISE?
Leeper: ” Yes, I’m a paralympic athlete and my dreams are to be the fastest man in the world. The goal for most is not to win gold medals. The goal is to move.
“I think anyone with any level of disability can move. It’s the definition and terms of movement. But, I encourage somebody starting, that don’t feel comfortable in their gym, just show up and find something that makes you happy.
“One of the greatest feelings I get as a disabled athlete is going to the track, going to the gym, sweating and getting those endorphins going. Some of my best ideas, best feelings come after a workout. That’s a feeling that any individual should feel. I encourage them to go out there and try something new.”
WHAT IS IT LIKE GETTING INVOLVED WITH OTHER SPORTS?
Leeper: ”It’s awesome because I’ve been so focused on track and field for 80-90 percent of the year. When I’m able to do other activities, like I was leading a spin class in downtown New York, that was, ’wow.’
“I had so much fun, spinning and not running. I always tell people to overcome adversity, overcome your challenges, find the right mindset. It takes the same characteristics whether I’m running or leading a spin class. There’s the determination, inspiration, motivation of not giving up, pushing through.
“It’s amazing to cross over to different platforms. We have disabled individuals walking, hiking, dancing and weight lifting. All these things are possible.”
HOW IMPORTANT IS IT FOR YOU TO REPRESENT KINGSPORT AND THE TRI-CITIES?
Leeper: ”Being on this journey is truly amazing, to come from Kingsport and travel the world. The day I was born, the doctors said I would never move, let alone be out there as an athlete, run and represent my country. I’m able to do these amazing things and collaborate with Degree. I’m so thankful and blessed with the opportunities.
“It’s extremely important to represent the Tri-Cities area. I want to take it as far as I can, in track and field, in Los Angeles wherever the opportunity presents itself. I want any youth in the Tri-Cities to be able to look at me and see how far I’ve taken my career.
“He went to Dobyns-Bennett, was here in Kingsport and played in Buck Van Huss Dome. I used to eat Pal’s every other day. They can relate to it and look at the challenge he’s faced being born without legs, maybe I can too. Sometimes, kids just need to be shown hope.”
YOU GREW UP WITH COTY SENSABAUGH AND DANIEL KILGORE. HAVE YOU BEEN ABLE TO REFLECT ON WHAT YOU THREE HAVE ACCOMPLISHED WITH RUNNING AND THE NFL?
Leeper: ”I’ve done it a little bit. I’ve crossed paths with Daniel a few times. Coty and I have been best friends forever. It’s not so much about sports anymore. It’s all about family. Coty is a father of three and I’m a brand-new father.
“For me as a paralympian and them to make it to the NFL, I feel like we’ve got these bodies of careers. It seemed like yesterday, I was going to UT and Coty was going to Clemson. I’m truly thankful to see him and Daniel have so much success. Hopefully, we will continue to be successful on and off the field and track.”