Teams of any sport want to be playing their best going into the postseason.
The Science Hill volleyball team is playing arguably the best they’ve played all season, thanks to recent wins over Big 6 leader Daniel Boone and traditional Three Rivers power Sullivan South.
And with the District 1-AAA tournament beginning on Monday, the Lady Hilltoppers (21-3) will look to do better than last year’s third-place finish.
“What I’ve seen from this team over the course of the season is handling any type of adversity,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “Not knowing if we were going to have a season, first of all, and then battle on the court in the close games that we’ve had. That really is a testament to them on how they’ve answered back sometimes.
“I really like watching them and being their biggest fan. They’ve been just awesome to coach.”
When looking at the team, the one aspect that instantly jumps out is the overall height of the team. The Lady ’Toppers have a pair of middle blockers that are complete game-changers in 6-foot-1 senior Loren Grindstaff and 6-foot-3 junior Jordan Hallman.
Hallman missed a good portion of the season with an ankle injury that she suffered in the first set of the first game at Sullivan Central.
“It really helped our whole team because we also had another tall outside added and that put up a bigger block,” Grindstaff said. “Jordan is amazing, so it definitely helped us. If we play together, we can do well and I think it helps that we build up a lot of confidence and energy for the big games.”
Even freshman Autumn Holmes, who has been more prevalent as an outside hitter recently, and can come in and play in the middle.
Even though Science Hill loves to run its offense out of the middle, senior outside hitter Sara Whynot is having an outstanding season both offensively and defensively. The same goes for junior outside Heidi Ervin.
“We’ve had our ups and downs and sometimes we don’t play our game,” Whynot said. “We try to pull together and work as a team so that we can go far.
“Having that block up front helps the defense get an easier ball to pass up to the net and run our offense.”
All of the hitting options is like a dream for senior setter Alyssa Neal, who splits time with junior Kinley Norris. Norris also has duties as a right side hitter and makes a huge impact when she is on the front row and can close out a block.
“It’s great having all of those options out there because coach Cook always talks about spreading the defense out from antenna to antenna,” Neal said. “It makes it harder on the block on the other side, so whenever I have all of those options, it’s easier for me to spread it out and know that they’re going to get a kill.”
Of course, the Lady ’Toppers would not be nearly as good as they have been this season without a solid defense. Anchoring the back row is battle-tested senior libero Jesse Franks, who could arguably be the league defensive player of the year.
Franks and junior defensive specialist Lexi Kalogeros have saved many points for Science Hill this season and are comforted knowing that the block up front slows down the ball, making it easier to pass and return.
“I think we’ve worked really hard on defense this year and we’ve practiced that all the time,” Franks said. “The first touch is the most important. I think we all have a great mindset of wanting the next ball and if we miss one, we’ll get it the next time.
“We’re all really close and this is probably the closest one I’ve been on in the last four years. We’re always there for each other and we pick each other up if someone is getting down.”
Science Hill’s one and only state tournament appearance came in 2007 and many believe that this may be the best team they’ve ever had.
The four seniors are also a special group for Cook, who is in her fourth year and has seen this group of seniors grow and flourish.
“This group is special because they were my first group,” Cook said. “It has really been awesome watching them grow and develop into the players they are. They would do anything you ask them to do, all four of them would.
“I can’t say enough good things about them as players and girls on the volleyball court and in the classroom. This year, they’ve really stepped into a leadership role and have done a great job leading the team.”
“It’s been very fun being under (Cook) these last four years,” Whynot said. “We like her a lot and we want to go far because she wants to, too.”