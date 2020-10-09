HAMPTON — The last four minutes of the second quarter proved to be the difference maker at J.C. Campbell Stadium on Friday night.
Hampton scored 21 points in the final 3:40 before halftime to take control en route and then held off a pesky Cloudland squad to take a 44-14 victory in a non-conference Carter County clash.
With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 6-0 on the year. Cloudland fell to 4-3.
Conor Jones accounted for five touchdowns in the game for Hampton — three through the air and two on the ground. Jones finished the game 10-of-15 passing for 195 yards while adding 117 yards on 16 carries.
CLOUDLAND STRIKES FIRST
The ‘Landers got a scoop and score on the game’s opening drive as Caleb Sluder picked up a Hampton fumble and raced 96 yards for the touchdown. Chase Shell found Gage McKinney for the two-point conversion.
SECOND QUARTER GOES TO THE BULLDOGS
Hampton took control of the game in the second.
After Jones tied the game with 9:30 left in the quarter with a 14-yard run, the junior quarterback found Morgan Lyons for a 29-yard touchdown with just under four minutes to play to give HHS the lead.
The Bulldogs struck quickly after a Cloudland fumble as Jones hit Johnathan Greenwell for a 34-yard score. After the Hampton defense forced a quick ‘Lander drive, Jones ended the half with an 11-yard run to give Hampton a 29-8 lead at the break.
SECOND-HALF BATTLE
Despite the score, it was a battle in the second half with hard hitting on both sides.
Ryan Crumley caught a Jones pass over the middle and took it 35 yards for the first score of the third quarter. However, Cloudland answered the call as Gage McKinney raced 91 yards for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff.
Both teams were unable to convert on drives until Aidan Vines capped off the scoring with a 24-yard run with 6:59 to play.
Cloudland, however, continued to fight, driving to the 1-yard line — but a fumble ended the drive.
LEADERS
Vines and Lyons finished with 58 yards receiving apiece, while Vines added 56 yards rushing on 15 carries. Levi Lunsford had eight carries for 28 yards.
Cloudland’s Seth Birchfield had 20 carries for 105 yards, with Shell finishing with 37 yards.
UP NEXT
A crucial pair of conference games await both teams next Friday night.
Hampton will travel to South Greene with control of the Region 1-2A race on the line. As for Cloudland, it makes the trek to Jellico — where they will win the Region 1-A crown outright with the win.