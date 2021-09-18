BRISTOL — Kyle Larson was celebrating on the frontstretch at Bristol Motor Speedway, while Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott were fuming on the backstretch.
Larson used a move he described as “slide-and-squeeze” to pass Harvick for the lead with three laps to go and held on to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. It came after earlier contact between Harvick and Elliott, which ended up cutting the tire on Elliott’s car and eliminating him from the win.
Harvick later accused Elliott of slowing down in front of him to let his teammate Larson catch up. Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet had been the dominant car most of the night, leading 175 of the 500 laps. But it was his move coming off turn four, where he slid up in front of Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, that turned out to be the winning one.
“Obviously Harvick and Chase got together. Chase was upset and kind of held him up,” Larson said. “It got Harvick having to move around and use his tires up off the bottom.
“I started to get some dive-ins working off of two, got a big run, decided to pull the trigger, slide him, squeeze him a little bit. Then he had me jacked up down the frontstretch. It was wild.”
It was Larson’s sixth win of the season and the 12th win of his career, but his first at Bristol — where he previously had a pair of second-place finishes.
Larson’s toughest challenger for most of the night was Denny Hamlin as the two traded stage wins earlier in the race. However, the driver of the No. 11 Toyota slammed the turn-1 wall with 100 laps to go after he and Larson made contact.
Hamlin, who finished ninth, expressed his anger to Larson in victory lane.
Still, it was the conflict between defending race champion Harvick, looking for his first win in a year, and defending series champion Elliott that got more heated. Elliott slowed his No. 9 Chevrolet in front of Harvick on pit road and the two drivers engaged in a spirited argument.
They continued to argue on pit road before the drivers finally went inside Elliott’s race hauler to further discuss their issues.
- “That was a chicken smove he did there at the end,” Harvick said. “We’re racing at Bristol, he gets caught in the middle and throws a temper tantrum. I’m just trying to get the lead and race hard. He pulls up in front of me and sits there until I lose the lead. I hate it for our team.”
As the fans jeered Harvick being shown on the track’s big screen, he responded, “They can boo all they want. I lost so much where I was getting tied up in the corner, I couldn’t run his line. I’m ready to rip his head off.”
Elliott, who finished a couple of laps down in 25th, was equally frustrated with Harvick.
“He did the same thing a few weeks ago when I was racing with him. Whether he does it on purpose, it doesn’t matter. You have to draw the line. I don’t care who he is or how long he’s been doing it, I’m going to stand up for my team.”
William Byron, a teammate of Larson and Elliott, finished third in a Chevrolet. Ryan Blaney in a Team Penske Ford was fourth while Alex Bowman in another Hendrick Chevrolet finished fifth.
Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Hamlin and Matt DiBenedetto rounded out the top 10.