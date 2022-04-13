Kyle Larson had a dream season in 2021, leading to NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart calling him the best driver on the planet.
After all, Larson won in every kind of car he drove. It didn’t matter if it was sprint cars, dirt late models or midgets, Larson won big race after big race. The Chili Bowl Nationals for midgets, the Knoxville Nationals for sprint cars and the Prairie Dirt Classic for Super Late Models were just a few of his major triumphs.
What about stock cars? Oh yes, the California driver became the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to win 10 races in a season since Jimmie Johnson in 2007. Driving the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Larson capped off the year with a win in the season finale at Phoenix and his first series title.
Larson even won at Bristol Motor Speedway, except it wasn’t the race he was heavily favored to win. He captured the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in September after his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott battled with Kevin Harvick in the final laps, opening the door for Larson.
Most thought Larson would win at Bristol in 2021, but it was expected to be the Food City Dirt Race. After all, Larson has an extensive dirt background and even finished second in a pair of Super Late Model races at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.
His passion for dirt racing led him to return to BMS and compete with the World of Outlaws sprint cars after the NASCAR weekend. He talked about his role of Food City Dirt Race favorite.
“I think I’m considered a favorite at most tracks right now,” he said. “With it being a dirt track, people look at me with all the experience that I have on dirt as being even more of a favorite. But these cars are way different than what I typically race on dirt.
“They don’t drive anything like what I’m used to with a sprint car, midget or dirt late model. These cars are way heavier and have a lot less horsepower than I’m used to on a dirt track. I still think I’ve got a good shot, but I don’t know if I have an advantage over anybody, other than just being able to read the track surface, know kind of how that’s changing, where to find grip and things like that.”
Despite that experience, it didn’t work in his favor in the 2021 NASCAR races on dirt.
Making a rare appearance in the Camping World Truck Series, he crashed the No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet. He ultimately finished 35th in the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt.
Later that day, Larson finished 29th in the Food City Dirt Race after being involved in a wreck with co-favorite Christopher Bell on lap 51.
A year later, Larson comes back to Bristol with a ton of momentum on his side. His first three races of the 2022 season included winning the pole for the Daytona 500, winning in his home state of California and finishing a close runner-up to teammate Alex Bowman at Las Vegas.
Still, there is something special about racing on dirt. When Larson was suspended from NASCAR in 2020 for using a racial slur during an iRacing event, he proceeded to win 46 dirt races across the country.
He is even promoting a late model race at nearby Volunteer Speedway on Thursday prior to the Food City Dirt Race weekend at Bristol. While he wants to win the big NASCAR prize, he’s not letting it get under his skin.
“There are a lot of high hopes and expectations,” he said. “But, I don’t put any extra pressure on myself to win there.”