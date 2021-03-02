Bristol Motor Speedway officials confirmed Tuesday that NASCAR drivers Kyle Larson and Joey Logano have joined two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch as entries in the upcoming Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals on March 15-20.
It gives the drivers a chance to test the temporary clay surface on the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile” before the Food City Dirt Race on March 26-28. Track officials expect more NASCAR drivers to enter the Bristol Dirt Nationals in the coming days.
Larson and Busch are scheduled to compete in the marquee Super Late Model division. Larson absolutely dominated racing on dirt tracks after his NASCAR suspension last season. He won 46 races in 2020 what some called the greatest season ever in dirt-track racing. He won in Sprint Cars, Midgets and won in his second ever start in a Super Late Model.
The California racer continued a blistering pace before the start of the 2021 NASCAR season, winning his second straight Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Oklahoma and the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series opener in Florida.
Larson, driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, has one NASCAR win on dirt, winning the Truck Series race at Eldora (Ohio) in 2016.
Logano, the 2018 NASCAR champion, will join three-time Truck Series champion Matt Crafton in racing the Open-Wheel Modifieds. Logano was impressive in his dirt modified debut on Feb. 7 at Volusia (Fla.) Raceway Park. Coming from the back of the field, Logano charged to a third-place finish.
The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford will be a favorite at Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas. Logano is the two-time defending race champion. He and Larson are off to strong starts to the 2021 season, third and eighth respectively, after the first three races.
THE FORGOTTEN MAN
With all the hype about Chase Elliott defending his NASCAR Cup Series championship, Larson returning to drive first-class equipment and Alex Bowman taking over the legendary No. 48 car, William Byron was the Hendrick Motorsports driver overlooked in most preseason NASCAR forecasts.
Sunday’s victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway was a reminder just how talented the driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet is. Byron, a 23-year-old from Charlotte, is now coming into his own as a Cup Series driver.
The story of Byron actually starting through iRacing and not driving an actual race car until he was 15 years old is well documented. Although he got a late start compared to most NASCAR drivers, who usually begin racing between the ages 4-8, Byron made a rapid ascension through the ranks.
He won seven races in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2016 and a year later captured the Xfinity title.
His debut in the Cup Series came at the 2018 Daytona 500. He was rookie of the year that season, but the results weren’t spectacular with a 23rd-place finish in the points. He won the pole for the 500 a year later working with championship-winning crew chief Chad Knaus.
Byron showed a lot of speed, winning five poles and finishing 11th in the 2019 points. His momentum was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but he scored his first win in the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona. While the Daytona victory was a major milestone, Sunday’s victory was different.
He dominated at Homestead-Miami, coming from a 31st place starting spot to lead a race-high 102 laps and win by four seconds over runner-up Tyler Reddick. The 102 laps led were the most in any single race in his career.
Homestead is considered the most challenging of the mile and a half tracks with drivers searching out multiple grooves for the fastest way around. Byron was up to the challenge and now puts him in a position where he can be more aggressive going after wins.
Already locked into the playoffs, crew chief Rudy Fugle said the goal is now going from a race-winning team to a championship contender. With the chemistry between he and Byron and the driver showing such dominance early, one shouldn’t bet against it.
KINGSPORT TESTING
The first open practice of 2021 at Kingsport Speedway is scheduled for Saturday.
It is the first of four open practices prior to season-opening races on Friday, March 26. Other open dates are scheduled the next two Saturdays — March 13 and 20 — and Thursday, March 25.
There are six classes for the 2021 season. Racing under the NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Racing program, the Late Model Stock remains the headline class.
Sportsman, Mod 4, Pure 4, and Pure Street all return, while a new V-6 class focused on getting more driver participation will debut.