BRISTOL — NASCAR Cup Series defending champ Kyle Larson may not like running a Cup car on dirt, but he showed Sunday he knows how to do it.
Larson, one of the most experienced dirt racers in the Cup Series, said Saturday that he didn’t prefer to run Cup cars on dirt. But on Sunday, Larson continued to show his skill on a dirt track and finished fifth in the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway after starting fifth at the half-mile track.
The 250-lap race was slowed by two rain delays and 17 caution periods.
In addition to running the NASCAR circuit, Larson won his 25th career World of Outlaws dirt race earlier this year.
Last year on his way to winning the championship in the Cup Series, NASCAR’s top division, Larson also won big races on dirt including the Chili Bowl, the Kings Royal, the Prairie Dirt Classic and the Knoxville Nationals.
RUNNING STRONG
Larson worked his way to the front early in the race and took the lead on lap 48.
The Hendrick Motorsports driver held off Ty Dillon and Christopher Bell up front, leading the pack by more than two seconds at times.
Larson took his first stage win when the opening stage ended on lap 75.
STAYING CLOSE
After pitting at the end of Stage 1, Larson fell back to fourth for the start of the second stage.
He worked his way up to second in the early laps of the stage, but fell back to third behind Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain after a caution on lap 97.
On a restart at lap 104, Larson moved to the inside lane, but couldn’t find the same grip that was at the top of the track.
He dropped from third to sixth.
Larson continued to battle back through the pack at the front and worked his way up to third behind Suarez and Christopher Bell.
By the end of the second stage on lap 150, Larson fell back to sixth and pitted as the rain started to fall.
FINAL STAGE
After a rain delay, Larson came out of the pits behind several cars that stayed on the track at the end of Stage 2.
He started 21st on lap 151, the beginning of the final stage. But he worked his way through the field and held the seventh-place spot by the time the second rain delay hit.
After the rain delay Larson worked his way up to fifth and looked as though he would finish there until the two leaders — Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe — went spinning coming out of turn 3. It allowed Larson to move up a spot and finish fourth.
The fourth-place finish is the third-best finish for Larson in the season’s 11 races so far.
He has one win this season, along with a second-place finish.
BACK AT BRISTOL
Larson will be back running in the dirt at BMS on April 30 and May 1 when he competes in the World of Outlaws Late Model and Sprint Car divisions.