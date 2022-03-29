It was announced Tuesday afternoon on twitter that defending NASCAR champion Kyle Larson will be racing Friday and Saturday in the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.
World of Outlaws officials also announced that Larson will be entered in both the Bristol Bash Super Late Model and Sprint Car races on April 28-30.
Larson, who finished second in both Bristol Motor Speedway dirt races in 2021, will again pilot the No. 6 Rumley Motorsports machine. Also, Larson won the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on his way to the 2021 NASCAR championship.
Arguably the most versatile driver in motorsports, Larson drove his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to a win in the NASCAR Cup Series on the 2-mile California Speedway oval in February. He followed it up with a World of Outlaws winged sprint car victory at the Thunderdome Speedway dirt track a couple of weeks later.
Larson drives the Paul Silva-owned No. 57 on the Sprint Car tour.
Justin Haley, driver of the No. 31 Kaulig Racing car on the NASCAR circuit, will run a No. 99 Open Modified car Tuesday through Thursday at the Bristol Dirt Nationals.
The NASCAR Cup Series is racing this weekend at Richmond Raceway.