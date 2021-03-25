Kyle Larson is the name that comes up most often when people are asked to pick a favorite for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
It’s for good reason as the driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet has the most experience racing on dirt of anyone in the field. He came to Bristol last weekend to race a powerful Super Late Model car where he scored a pair of second- place finishes and he’s even added the Saturday Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt to his schedule.
Add to it that Larson has been the fastest driver in the NASCAR Cup Series of late with a win at Las Vegas and a dominating run at Atlanta before he faded late to finish second. It’s easy to see why his name keeps popping up.
“I think I’m considered a favorite probably at most race tracks right now,” Larson said. “With it being a dirt track, yes, I think people look at me with all the experience that I have on dirt as being even more of a favorite. But these cars are way different than what I typically race on dirt.
“They don’t drive anything like what I’m used to with a sprint car, midget or now a dirt late model. These cars are way heavier and have a lot less horsepower than I’m used to on a dirt track. I still think I’ve got a good shot, but I don’t really know if I have an advantage over anybody, other than just being able to kind of read the track surface; know kind of how that’s changing, where to find grip and things like that.”
Larson, who won 46 dirt-track races last year, opened up 2021 with his second win in the prestigious Chili Bowl Midget Nationals and followed it up winning the Lucas Oil Late Model Series season-opener in Florida.
He’s a driver in the vein of a Tony Stewart or A.J. Foyt of being able to adapt to the different kind of cars and track surfaces. He expects the Bristol track surface to become a handful for the drivers over the course of a 250-lap race.
“I would assume that it’s going to be really slick; it’ll probably slow down a lot,” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to drive like an aggressive-style dirt car that I’m used to. If anything, it evens the playing field a lot for guys that don’t have dirt experience. We’ll see how it goes.
“I have a little bit more of an idea now after racing there last week. But still, there’s a lot of unknown because the cars are different; the tires are different than what I ran last week. So we’ll see.”
This isn’t going to be Larson’s last appearance on the Bristol dirt. It was announced Wednesday that he also plans to compete when the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars race at Bristol on April 22-24.
He led the World of Outlaws Series with 12 feature wins last season. However, the first order of business is the first NASCAR Cup Series race on dirt since 1970, and Larson would love to add his name to the record books.
“There are a lot of high hopes and expectations, but I don’t put any extra pressure or stress on myself to win there,” Larson said. “You want to be the first to do something and this first year, this race means more than if they have it again next year. I think it’s great that NASCAR and SMI have gone out on a limb to do this and I want to win that trophy.”