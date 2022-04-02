BRISTOL — Defending NASCAR champion Kyle Larson was among Saturday’s Super Late Model heat race winners at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.
The 50-lap, $50,000-to-win main event was still going on at press time. The report about Saturday’s feature race can be seen on the johnsoncitypress.com website and in Monday’s newspaper.
Driving the No. 6 Rumley Motorsports machine, Larson finished 1.236 seconds ahead of Chris Ferguson, the winner of the previous Saturday’s feature. Earl Pearson was third and Kyle Bronson finished fourth to transfer to the A-Main.
Larson did an interview with local media before Saturday’s races. He talked about getting back to racing on the dirt tracks.
“It’s pretty normal to me to go race a bunch of stuff, so I’m actually glad that now I’m getting to race dirt stuff every week from here on out,” Larson said. “So it’ll feel more normal to me. Hopefully, I will get into more of a rhythm and do a better job with the Sunday stuff.”
Larson, who will start 21st in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond, announced earlier in the week that he will race both a Sprint Car and Late Model in the upcoming World of Outlaws Bristol Bash.
“That will be my first time doing double duty with a Sprint Car and a Late Model, so it takes a way different driving style,” Larson said. “That will probably be a little bit hard to adjust to. But, it’s nice to get some laps here this weekend to get me up to speed and comfortable for when we come back.”
OTHER HEAT RACES
Kyle Strickler set a new Super Late Model track record during the first of four heat races. He won by 2.104 seconds over Brandon Overton. Dale McDowell was third and Hawkins County legend Scott Bloomquist, a winner of over 600 Dirt Late Model features, earned the final transfer spot.
“That was pretty cool to get that track record back,” Strickler said. “You have so much more downforce and tire in the Late Model than an Open Wheel Modified car. It’s so technical with the Late Model to make sure you don’t slide and scrub some speed.”
Canadian driver Ricky Weiss romped to the victory in the third heat with four-time World of Outlaws champion Brandon Sheppard second. Shane Clanton was third and Darrell Lanigan fourth. Dakotah Knuckles from Ewing, Virginia, was fifth, which relegated him to a Last Chance Qualifier.
Chris Madden won the final heat race when leader Mike Marlar blew a right front tire and slammed hard into the turn-4 wall. Madden finished 1.834 seconds in front of Mark Whitener.
However, Madden was docked two spots for a droop-rule infraction after the race. Garrett Smith and Ross Bailes finished in the other transfer spots.
Jimmy Owens, the four-time Lucas Oil Series national champion from Newport, led all 10 laps of a Last Chance Qualifier. Ricky Thornton Jr., Jonathan Davenport, Devin Moran, Knuckles and Joseph Joiner earned the other feature spots.
OTHER CLASSES
Michael Asberry, a Crossville driver, drove his black and orange No. 56 to the win in the 30-lap Open Wheel Modified feature. Asberry led flag-to-flag to win his third race in four days of racing on the Bristol dirt.
Strickler finished second, 3.717 seconds behind the winner in his No. 8 car.
“It seemed like we were down on motor and couldn’t get going on the starts,” Strickler said. “I wish we could have gotten a longer run. I hate second, but it is what it is. At the end of the day, it’s a blast to come here and race at Bristol.”
Clay Harris, a driver from South Florida, emerged from a fierce battle to finish third.
Georgia driver Jody Knowles emerged with the win in the 604 Crate Late Model race. It came down to a three-car battle between him, Monk Gulledge and John Winge with their cars the only ones running at the end of the race.
Jake Cheatham and John Trowbridge had a hard crash on the frontstretch, which resulted in them taking to Bristol Regional Medical Center for precautionary measures.
Kentucky racer Brandon Gibson Jr. won a Hornets race for the smaller Front Wheel Drive cars. John Windham and Brandon Dalton rounded out the top three.