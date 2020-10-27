Regional meet week always feels like the final exam.
At Thursday’s Region 1 cross country championships, the top three teams and individuals in the top 10 not on a qualifying team in both large and small class boys and girls will advance to next week’s state meet in Hendersonville at Sanders Ferry Park.
The festivities at Daniel Boone will get underway at 1 p.m. with the small class girls, followed by the boys at 1:45 p.m.
The large class races will take the course at 3 p.m. (girls) and 3:45 p.m. (boys).
Masks are required for all spectators, coaches and athletes upon entry. Temperature checks will also be taken at the gate.
Weather forecasts look to improve as the day goes on, but it could end up being a soggy day for a run.
BRIEF HISTORY LESSON
The TSSAA officially sanctioned the boys state meet beginning in 1960 and the girls came along in 1975.
The first location of the regional meet was in Knoxville on the campus of the University of Tennessee and later moved in 1967 to a course on Cherokee Boulevard, where some meets are still run today.
The meet moved to Gray in 1979 and has been there ever since. Other past regional meet sites include the Chickamauga Dam in Chattanooga (1976) and Mountain Home in Johnson City (1975 and 1978).
The race distance has varied as well. From the beginning until 1972, the boys raced only two miles and then gained a mile in 1973.
On the girls’ side, from 1975 until 1982, distance varied between one and two miles until it became three miles in 1983.
The last change was in 2006 when both races were lengthened to 5-kilometers.
SMALL CLASS GIRLS
Individual pick: Emery Coffey, Washburn.
Team pick: Happy Valley.
Coffey was an all-state performer last season and was the region runner-up. University High’s Isabelle Johnson is the defending region champion and so is her team, but things do not look good on paper.
The Lady Warriors will be in search of their first region team title since 2003.
SMALL CLASS BOYS
Individual pick: Irving Medina, Chuckey-Doak.
Team pick: West Greene.
Medina has been with the lead pack of every race of the season and is in a prime position to capture his fourth state appearance.
In the team race, West Greene looks to be the squad to beat as the virtual meet projects the Buffaloes with all five scorers making all-region.
LARGE CLASS GIRLS
Individual pick: Jenna Hutchins, Science Hill.
Team pick: Daniel Boone.
The only thing that will keep Hutchins from winning her second straight title and possibly another course record is herself. The Science Hill junior could make a bit of national history if she were to break 17 minutes on the Trailblazer course.
She would be the only high schooler ever to record five consecutive sub-17 5K times in one season.
The team race behind her will be the show. Boone comes in as a slight favorite, having home-course advantage and winning the conference meet by three points over David Crockett.
If either Boone or Crockett win, it will end a drought of substantial length. The Lady Trailblazers’ last region win came in 1996 and the Lady Pioneers’ only previous triumph was in 1982.
LARGE CLASS BOYS
Individual pick: Conner Wingfield, Daniel Boone
Team pick: Daniel Boone
Wingfield is a perfect 5-for-5 this season and is in good shape to go for his sixth win. He was runner-up last season in a tough battle with Science Hill’s Aaron Jones. He’ll have company, though, as Sullivan Central’s Mason Sanders has elected to go out with him every time they’ve met this season.
Boone has won four straight team titles and seven of the last eight. Look for the Trailblazers to not only win No. 5, but post a low score.
REGION MEETS OF THE PAST
October 28, 2010: Morristown West’s Connor Hatfield and Jordan Noe went 1-2 to lead the Trojans to their fourth straight Class AAA team title with 34 points.
Science Hill’s Molly Foster won her second straight individual title as teammate Martha McCoy wasn’t far behind in second. The Lady Hilltoppers easily won the team title with 36 points.
October 26, 1995: In the Class AAA boys race, D-B’s Joe Dickson led the Tribe to a team championship with his blazing three-mile time of 15:47. The Tribe scored a still-standing Class AAA record-low of 18 points.
Carla McCready won the last of her three individual titles for the Tribe in 18:33, but D-B came up short in the team race (40-45) as Science Hill put all of its scoring five in the top 12.
Sullivan North’s John Paul Caldwell and Jonathan Weatherly went 1-2 in the Class A-AA race, but University High was too much for the Golden Raiders, winning 30-51.
UH’s Amy Matthews won her last of three individual Class A-AA titles as the Lady Buccaneers won their fifth consecutive team crown.
October 23, 1980: D-B’s Jim Ailshie won his only regional title in the second year that the meet was in Gray, traversing the three-mile course in 15:50.8. Ailshie used his great half-mile speed to outdistance Daniel Boone’s Tim Darnell in the final mile of the race.
Coach Karl Winkle’s Trailblazers got the last laugh, earning the program’s first team title with 47 points. Current Boone coach Len Jeffers finished 22nd in the race with a time of 17:18.8.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Indians finished with 31 points to win the program’s first region team title. Vickie Hildebrand led the charge for the Tribe with a third-place finish over the two-mile course in 13:14.1.
Elizabethton’s Lisa Carr took home individual honors, crossing in 12:58.9.
November 9, 1963: Hampton’s Ronnie Heaton, coached by Dan Crowe, won the first of his two regional titles over the two-mile course in a record 10:31. He would go on to win the state individual title the following week.
Science Hill claimed the first of its 12 regional titles with 54 points, outdistancing Holston Valley’s 86. The ‘Toppers — under the direction of Ed Pierpont — would go on to win the state meet in Murfreesboro the next week.