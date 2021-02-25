The 1960s was a basketball heyday for Northeast Tennessee.
Hampton won a state championship with Buck Van Huss at the helm in 1960. Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill had several standout years, including a runner-up finish for each school in 1961 and 1968, respectively.
The best team in the Tri-Cities, however, was arguably the Langston Golden Tigers under the direction of Paul Christman.
Langston was the high school for African-American students in Johnson City from 1893-1965. The Langston Centre on East Myrtle Avenue sits on the site of the school with only the gymnasium and the brick archway in front of the school still intact from the original structure.
“I think we had the best team in the Tri-Cities,” said 1964 Langston grad and East Tennessee State trailblazing football player Johnny Russaw. “Other teams like Hampton and Happy Valley would come to scrimmage us because we played more of an open-court game and that wasn’t something a lot of teams saw around here.
“Those schools ran a lot of zone defense and they had a really hard time keeping up.”
“That style that we played was a lot of fun, but you had to put in a lot of work in practice,” 1965 Langston grad and sports star Gene Russaw said. “The practices were hard and we ran a lot. Coach Christman was ahead of his time.”
CHRISTMAN, A COACHING ICON
Under the legendary Christman — who was also the successful football coach — the Tigers went 120-30 from 1959 to 1965 when integration began in the Johnson City school system.
Christman was a Langston alum himself and graduated from Knoxville College in 1940. He went on to earn a Master’s Degree from Tennessee State before returning to teach at his alma mater in 1957.
“Coach Christman was a great mentor and he had a great mind for the game of basketball and football,” Johnny said. “He knew the kind of skill level he was coaching. He was a stern, no-nonsense kind of guy, but that was because he was trying to keep us on track.”
There are many remnants in Christman’s memory throughout the city today, including Paul Christman Park on North Boone Street and a monument dedicated to him that is touched by Science Hill football players as they enter Steve Spurrier Field.
“Coach Christman really advanced athletics in the right way,” Johnny said. “He was really building for the future of Langston.”
DOMINATING THE CONFERENCE
The Golden Tigers were members of the Tri-State Conference, which encompassed schools from both Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
The other member schools included Kingsport Douglass, Elizabethton Douglas, Bristol (Va.) Douglass, Bristol Slater, Big Stone Gap (Va.) Bland, Greeneville George Clem, Rogersville Swift, Newport Tanner and Dante (Va.) Arty Lee.
“Slater was about our biggest competition in the conference,” Johnny said. “We usually did pretty well and when we played out of conference, we always tried to play Austin High in Knoxville.”
In Johnny’s four seasons playing for Langston, the Golden Tigers had an 86-22 record and made the THSSA state tournament once in 1962. The Tigers fell to Nashville Pearl in the opening round 91-45, but finished with a 24-6 worksheet.
“When we played, the gyms were packed to the brim,” Johnny said. “And it wasn’t just Black people coming to the games, either. There were white folks there, too.
“Everybody loved the way we played the game with that open-court and fast-paced style.”
In a conference game against Kingsport Douglass on Jan. 18, 1963, Langston was leading 54-15 at halftime and was on cruise control en route to its eighth win of the season.
The Kingsport squad, however, did not come out of the locker room for the second half and Langston won the game by forfeit.
“One of our guys went to go check on the guys from Kingsport and when he opened the door, they were gone,” Johnny said. “They had gone out through the window and got on the bus to go back to Kingsport. When our guy opened the locker room back door, the bus was making the turn around the corner.”
In the 1963-64 season, the Golden Tigers racked up 2,850 points in 28 contests for a blistering 101.8 per game average while yielding an average of 76.3.
“We never did scrimmage Science Hill, but I sure would have loved to play them,” Johnny said. “We knew a lot of the kids that played on those teams and we even played some pickup games up on the courts behind the old North Junior High.”
BIG KENNY
Though brothers Johnny and Gene were prominent scorers themselves for the Golden Tigers, no one quite compared to the late Kenneth Hamilton.
Hamilton was an unstoppable force in high school, standing 6-foot-3, 230 pounds by his senior year of 1964. He played power forward on the hardwood while being a fullback and punter on the gridiron.
He averaged 34.1 points in his final go-around at Langston (956 points in 28 games) and netted 2,935 career points in 128 games in five years (22.9 career average) without a 3-point line.
One game that is still talked about in area basketball circles is a home game on the night of Jan. 4, 1962, when Hamilton scored 85 points against Newport Tanner in a 146-48 win.
The sophomore was 42-for-47 from the field, but made only 1 of 5 from the free throw line. Most of his points came from behind the foul circle via the two-handed jump shot.
According to accounts of the game reported by the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, Hamilton didn’t play 10 minutes of the game. He sat out three minutes of the second and third quarters, and two minutes of the first and fourth quarters.
When asked why he missed the five shots, Hamilton told P-C sports writer Bob Hopson: “I guess I was a little over-anxious.”
“I remember that night because I was on the court,” Johnny said. “We talked about feeding other people the ball when we got in the open court. We just fed him over and over.
“We just let him have his night.”
Less than two months later on March 2, Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points in a NBA game playing for the Philadelphia Warriors.
Hamilton played on the ETSU freshman team in 1964-65 under Jack Maxey and made an impact quite often. He had much bigger woes, however, on varsity the following season other than seeing his playing time diminish.
In a 2005 interview with Press sports writer Trey Williams, Hamilton said that his father passed in February of his sophomore year and his career never rebounded.
“I didn’t go to school for about a month after he passed away,” Hamilton told Williams. “And I ended up with bad grades. But the main reason I left was my father had been the provider and I had five sisters all ages from the ninth grade to 1½ years old.
“Somebody had to provide for them so I joined the Navy.”
Hamilton served in Vietnam and was awarded a purple heart. He later moved to Hawaii in 1972, living in what he called “paradise” until his passing in 2008.
“Kenny was very dedicated and he was an extraordinary player,” Gene said. “That night when he scored 85 points, we just kept feeding him the basketball because he was hot. Everything he put up that night went in.”
THE STILT COMES TO JOHNSON CITY
Speaking of Chamberlain, Johnny recalled when the “Big Dipper” visited Langston early in 1962.
“I was in the music room and our teacher told us that Mr. Chamberlain was at Langston and was going to come to our class,” Johnny said. “We all thought they were joking because why would Wilt Chamberlain be in Johnson City. Our teacher said that we were all just going sit down and be quiet. Well, the door opened and he had to bow down to get through.
“He was standing up there in the front of the classroom and our teacher came up to him and asked for his autograph.”
Johnny remarked that Chamberlain was everything that he read about in newspapers and more.
“Some of us on the basketball team were big dudes, but compared to a guy that’s 7-foot-1 and 280 or 290 pounds, we looked small,” Johnny said. “Turned out that Wilt was coming through the Tri-Cities airport and he was visiting some of the Black schools in the area. We don’t know if he went anywhere else, but he did come to Langston that day.”
LANGSTON LEGACY
Even though Johnny is remembered for being the first African-American football player at ETSU in 1964, he and Gene weren’t too shabby on the basketball court either.
Johnny scored 1,548 career points (14.6 average) on those great Langston teams and once Gene was the star of the team in the 1964-65 season, he averaged 28.9 per game, highlighted by a 58-point outburst against West High of Morristown on Dec. 17.
“It was an experience to play with Johnny, but we were competitive in everything,” Gene said. “He didn’t ride me at all when I played quarterback or in basketball Coach Christman wouldn’t have put me out there if I didn’t know what I was doing.”
“The system is completely different between high school and college ball,” Johnny said. “One time, Coach (Madison) Brooks asked me if I wanted to come out for the basketball team (at ETSU), but my body had already taken so much of a beating from football.”
Coming through college during the Civil Rights era, it was no cake walk for any African-American.
“Once they figured out that I was there to just play ball, I just went along with the flow,” Johnny said. “It was just a sign of the times back then.”
“Sports was one of the best ways we had of expressing ourselves,” Gene said. “Coach Christman instilled in our minds that we were the best team in the area and we played like it during those days. We definitely had a legacy.”