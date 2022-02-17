The defense for the Happy Valley girls basketball team stepped up in a big way in Thurs- day’s District 1-2A tournament inside Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
The Lady Warriors — behind 14 points from Kenzie Ramey — ran by West Greene 41-28 and advanced to Monday’s final against South Greene.
“We’ve played well in the second half of the season as a unit,” Happy Valley coach Dana Hill said. “We’ve really been working on our defense and turning people over.
“That’s all the hard work coming out of the girls. They’ve bought into what we’re doing and they’re busting their tails.”
Happy Valley (9-16) led wire-to-wire and forced 19 turnovers in the evening.
Scarlett Zeoli got the attack started early for HV, netting six points in the first quarter. Ramey provided a good catalyst coming off the bench, even though she had the flu earlier in the week.
“Kenzie coming in and giving us a lift really has helped,” Hill said. “She originally started coming off the bench and then became a starter and she’s been in-and-out ever since. It really picked us up and put us over the top.”
The Lady Buffaloes (14-14) fall into the consolation game against Chuckey-Doak.
West Greene was held to 10-for-36 from the field and was led in scoring by Maddie Bryant and Tayli Rader, each finishing with seven.
“If we’re going anywhere in this district, you have to go through South Greene,” Hill said. “It’s a big step up for us, but it’s a challenge that we’re going to accept. We’re going to get back in the gym and get ready to play on Monday.”
South Greene 63, Chuckey-Doak 32
A 14-2 run to start the fourth quarter turned a closer-than-expected game into a blowout for the Lady Rebels. South Greene (16-14) outscored the Lady Black Knights in the final period 31-7.
The Lady Rebels forced 30 turnovers with 18 coming in the second half.
Madison Hensley and Emma Cutshall each finished with 17 points to lead the Lady Rebels.
No one hit double-digits for Chuckey-Doak. Breanna Roberts led the way with six points.