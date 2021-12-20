KNOXVILLE — Tennessee was simply too tough and too big Monday night.
The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team stayed close early before the No. 7 Lady Vols reeled off 20 unanswered points on their way to a 112-58 victory at Thompson-Boling Arena.
ETSU (1-11) scored first on a 3-pointer by Jakhyia Davis. The Lady Vols (10-1) scored the next eight points and led the rest of the way. The Bucs were down by five with less than two minutes to go in the first quarter.
With an 18-13 lead, Tennessee scored the next 20 points. That equated to a 51-25 Lady Vols advantage at the half.
It was a team effort by the Lady Vols with six players in double figures and all 12 players getting on the scoreboard.
With UT using its size advantage, Sara Puckett hit seven of nine shots and finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Tamari Key went 7 for 10 with 16 points and 11 rebounds. She also had three blocks on the defensive end.
“I was very proud of how we started. It was an awesome effort for us,” ETSU coach Simon Harris said. “Our heart was there, but we got worn down with the size. It’s a lot of learning for us, but it’s why you play these games.
“It’s a dress rehearsal where we are trying to get into Brooks Gym and hang banners.”
There are plenty of banners hanging in Thompson-Boling Arena, including eight national championships. The Lady Vols, coming off a loss to defending national champion Stanford on Saturday, showed little mercy against the Bucs.
Keyen Green scored 13 points, Kaiya Wynn had a dozen and Alexus Dye and Karoline Striplin followed with 11 and 10, respectively. Overall, Tennessee outscored ETSU 70-20 in the paint and had a 61-27 rebounding advantage.
“I’m grateful for our team. They’re an amazing group,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said.
Harris certainly agreed with that assessment as Tennessee hit 53 percent from the field to 30.6 percent for ETSU.
Davis paced ETSU with 17 points and eight rebounds. Aaliyah Vananda scored 12 points, while Courtney Moore had eight points and seven assists.
Mismatches and a small roster of eight players helped doom the Bucs.
“We got tired with three young ladies playing 30 minutes and we had a lot of mental breakdowns in some situations,” Harris said. “Those are correctable once we get more experience.
“I’m a basketball purist. Why not get experience on the floor of the winningest program in (women’s) college basketball? We have a great opportunity Thursday to win and have a positive going into the holiday.”
NEXT UP
East Tennessee State will host St. Bonaventure on Thursday at noon. Tennessee hosts another Southern Conference opponent, Chattanooga, on Monday, Dec. 27 at 6:30 p.m.