MURFREESBORO — Facing Brentwood in the Class 2A state finals, the Tennessee High girls tennis team met its match Wednesday at the Adams Tennis Complex.
The Lady Bruins rolled to a sweep without having to go to doubles, taking home their first team title since 2019.
The Lady Vikings, making their first appearance as a team at the state level since 2009, performed admirably in defeat. Tennessee High finished as runner-up for the first time since 2008.
“Brentwood is a great program and kudos to them,” Tennessee High coach Ellen Kitzmiller said. “I’ve already told my team that we are going to come back next year and try it again. It’s been a while since we’ve been this far, but we knew that it was building.”
Keona Fielitz was defeated by Disha Javagal 7-5 and 6-3 in No. 1 singles. Ellyson Kovacs made her match against Nisha Javagal, but ultimately fell 6-3 and 6-2.
Emsley won her match against Lily Rosser in straight sets and Joelle Krikorian did the same against Lilly Belcher.
“I’m extremely proud of this team and we knew we could get this far from the beginning with hard work,” Kitzmiller said. “We came up short. It may not look like it, but this was a close match. I really thought we could pull out one and we knew all we needed was two going in because our doubles are dynamite.”
BASEBALL
Tennessee High 6, Montgomery Central 4
A big first inning propelled the Vikings to a historic win in a Class 3A elimination game at Blackman’s field.
Tennessee High scored four runs in the first inning and notched the program’s first win at the state tournament since 1976, nearly 46 years to the day.
“We told them that we were going to give ourselves a chance and fight for Thursday,” Vikings coach Preston Roberts said. “In that first inning, we responded in a big way after falling behind and that was really a critical part of the game. That really set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Montgomery Central struck first in the opening frame with two runs.
The Vikings started out hot as the first three runners of the game reached base and Greg Harris hit a line-drive double that scored Evan Mutter and Braden Wilhoit.
The Vikings added two more runs and extended the lead to 4-2.
Isaac Blevins went the distance for Tennessee High, throwing 105 pitches and striking out four while allowing six hits.
“Isaac has been our No. 1 pitcher all year and he pitched great with his back against the wall,” Roberts said.
Dingus went 2-for-3 to lead Tennessee High while Harris notched a pair of RBIs.
The Vikings advanced to again play Tullahoma, which lost to Covington 9-2 in the winners’ bracket.
Tennessee High 4, Tullahoma 3
Wilhoit was big again for the Vikings in the second elimination game as he notched a pair of RBIs.
Tennessee High starting pitcher Rylan Henard went the whole way, allowing six hits. He didn’t record a strikeout on 100 pitches.
Harris and Logan Quales each had two hits for the Vikings.
“The wind has been howling at Blackman all week and it’s been tough to get a ball over any of the outfielders’ heads,” Roberts said. “Braden Wilhoit absolutely crushed a ball and that was a really big hit for us. Everyone stepped up for us in a big way.”
The Vikings advance to Thursday’s elimination game against Covington set for 3 p.m. at Blackman.
“It’s funny because my assistant coach is a history teacher and he was wondering when the last time Tennessee High had won a game in the state tournament after we won the first game today,” Roberts said. “It’s a great feeling to be playing on Thursday and hopefully we can get one more.”
SOFTBALL
Dyer Co. 4, Tennessee High 2
The Lady Vikings had the winning run at the plate in Kaci Honaker with Rylee Fields at second and Nikki Duncan at first with two outs.
Dyer County pitcher Ava Ozment was able to get a game-ending strikeout and ending the magical season for Tennessee High.
“There was certainly a factor of being on the big stage. We have a lot of kids playing big roles, but they did a great job,” Tennessee High coach Jenn Testa said. “We had an opportunity. That’s what we talk about all the time, give us a chance and we’ll see how it turns out when the inning is over.”
Ozment went the distance for the Lady Choctaws, striking out 16. Fields also went the full seven for the Lady Vikings and fanned eight.
Ashley Worley went 3-for-4 with one RBI to lead Tennessee High and Duncan batted 2-for-2.
Reagan Thompson was 2-for-3 and Eden Larue 2-for-4 to lead the Lady Choctaws.
“I’m really proud of this group,” Testa said. “I don’t think people expected this to be the season we had, but our kids played hard and played well all year — particularly at the end — to get to this point. For the program’s first time being here, I thought they did well.”
SOCCER
Valor College Prep 1, Greeneville 0
Ryan Sparks found the net in the 53rd minute and that was enough to lift his team to the Class 2A state semifinal victory.
The Greene Devils outshot Valor by a count of 21-7, but couldn’t break through with a goal.