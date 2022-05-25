Johnson City, TN (37604)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.