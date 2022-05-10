Any softball team with the notion of beating Daniel Boone this postseason better plan to pack its lunch.
Top seeded in District 1-4A tournament play, homestanding Boone flexed its considerable muscle Tuesday, seizing a Region 1 berth as well as a spot in Thursday’s winners’ bracket final with an 11-2 beatdown of David Crockett.
Crockett coach Carla Weems has seen it all before from the talented Lady Trailblazers, who also have 16-2, 13-3 and 9-3 wins over her youthful club.
“Fifteen hits ... hard to battle that,” Weems said. “And it’s one through nine — they have no weak spots. They hit it better than anybody I’ve ever seen.”
Boone (30-8) didn’t mess around, either, banging out eight extra-base lasers among its 15 base hits and scoring a run in the first inning, three in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth.
“We try to throw strikes, catch outs and put the ball in play, and I thought the girls did a really good job up and down the lineup of putting it in play,” veteran Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “We got a lot of two-out hits and a lot of extra-base hits, including a couple long balls — so it was a good night.”
STARS APLENTY
Maci Masters swung the biggest stick, turning in a 4-for-4 night — including a prodigious home run to close the scoring — and driving home four runs.
The roundtripper was the 20th of the season for Masters, a powerhouse junior who now has 40 career homers. She has already committed to Virginia Tech.
“She’s got really quick hands and really loves the game,” Jenkins said. “She works at it — hits and hits and hits. And she’s got a good family who has really worked with her and taken her all over the country to play ball.”
Camryn Sarvis ripped a double and provided Boone with a 9-2 advantage by blasting a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth.
“Camryn’s home run was the biggest difference maker,” Jenkins said. “Camryn has really hit the ball well for us here of late.”
Aubrey Morehouse had a triple and a run-scoring double. Brylee Mesusan roped a two-run double and winning pitcher Kayleigh Quesinberry provided a pair of doubles while knocking in a run. Savannah Jessee also had two base knocks.
Meanwhile, Quesinberry threw a two-hitter and retired her last 13 batters after Crockett’s Marin Simpkins made it a 4-2 game with a two-run homer in the third.
“I was really pleased with our pitcher,” Jenkins said. “After the third inning she really settled down and the last four innings set down 12 in a row for us.
“Back-to-back days of two good outings for us, and now we’re going on to the next round, which was our goal. Day off tomorrow and then we’ll play the winner of Crockett and I guess it looks like Dobyns-Bennett.”
STILL ALIVE
The third-seeded Pioneers (22-17) face fourth-seeded Dobyns-Bennett in a 6 p.m. elimination game Wednesday, the winner earning a regional berth.
“My girls, as young as we are and as hard as they’ve fought this season, for us to have a chance to go to the region would be amazing,” Weems said. “We’ll have our hands full tomorrow, but I have all the faith in the world in my girls.”