Josie Jenkins helped Daniel Boone shake things up in the Big Five Conference — and ended a long losing streak against Science Hill.
In the league opener for both girls basketball teams, Jenkins drained a corner trey with two seconds left and lifted Boone to a surprise 50-47 win Friday night at Snyder Gym.
It was the first win for Boone (7-9) over Science Hill after 12 straight losses. The Lady Hilltoppers fell to 8-7 on the season.
In the boys’ game, Science Hill turned it on in the fourth quarter and rolled to an 86-63 win over the Trailblazers.
GIRLS
The game was back and forth throughout, with neither team able to build a substantial lead. In the final minutes, both teams suffered through turnover woes.
Boone came up with a steal with 20 seconds left and held for the late shot. After a ball reversal, Jenkins slipped out on the weak side behind the arc and was wide open. Kaylee Cox made the perfect inside-out pass and Jenkins drained the shot with two seconds left.
“We had it drawn up for Kyleigh (Bacon) to attack, and she does a really good job of that,” Jenkins said. “Kyleigh threw it inside and I just relocated. Kaylee saw me, and I just had to get it up quick.”
Boone head coach Beau Hauldren said, “(The Lady Hilltoppers) were applying pressure and the ball was scrambling there late. Thank goodness Josie came open in the corner and we were able to find her, and she knocked down the biggest shot she’s ever knocked down in her career. It’s a great team win.”
Science Hill got a halfcourt heave from Kijanae Marion at the buzzer, but it missed the mark.
Jenkins led Boone with 13 points while Bacon chipped in with 10. Lillie Walters added nine.
For Science Hill, Lexi Green led the way with 10 points. Colleen Coughlin, Marion and Amaya Reed each had nine points.
BOYS
It took a while for Science Hill to seize control, but once the Hilltoppers created a gap Boone couldn’t respond in kind.
Science Hill outscored Boone 22-7 in the fourth quarter after leading by eight points going into the final period.
“When we did get stops, I thought we were able to get some steals and run outs, and get some easy transition baskets,” said Science Hill head coach Ken Cutlip, whose team improved to 17-3. “I thought Brady Lawson and Antonio Sydnor had a tremendous impact on the game, getting production from them.”
Keynan Cutlip had a big hand in the win with a double-double performance of 26 points and 10 assists.
“I just know if I can’t get a shot off, I trust my guys,” Cutlip said. “And I know all my guys can shoot and finish and I trust them with the ball in their hands, too.”
Sydney hit 4-of-7 shots from behind the arc and totaled 20 points. Jamar Livingston battled foul trouble, but still almost had a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Lawson added 11 points and Dalvin Mathes totaled nine. Michaeus Rowe added seven assists and six rebounds.
Boone (6-11) got a standout effort from Luke Jenkins, who finished with 23 points. Creed Musick added 15 points while Brayden Blankenship totaled 12. The Trailblazers gunned in 12 shots from 3-point land with Jenkins hitting five and Blankenship connecting on four.