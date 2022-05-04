Daniel Boone earned a share of the Big Five Conference softball championship with Wednesday’s 11-1 victory over West Ridge in Gray.
The Lady Trailblazers (28-8) finished with a league mark of 10-2 and tied Science Hill for the top spot.
West Ridge (10-29) was unable to collect a league win in its first year of existence.
Maci Masters led the offensive assault, clubbing a homer and finishing 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Savannah Jessee was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs while Brylee Mesusan and Ava Saul each collected two hits.
Kayleigh Quisenberry went all five innings to earn the win in the circle, allowing six hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
For the Wolves, Victoria Browder and Kendall Nash each totaled two hits.
Unicoi County 11, Sullivan East 4
ERWIN — Hannah Shelton homered and drove in three runs to pace the Lady Blue Devils in the opening game of the District 1-3A tournament.
Sullivan East scored four times in the top of the first inning, but Unicoi responded loudly. Kendell Hensley had two hits and two RBIs as did Laurel Osborne. Kerstin Buchanan, Jamina Rodriguez, Betsabe Chavez and Faith Bennett each had two of Unicoi’s 16 hits.
For Sullivan East, Hannah Scott totaled two hits.
Hampton 17, University High 4
ELIZABETHTON — In the opening game of the District 1-1A tournament, the Lady Bulldogs rolled behind four RBIs from Lacey Smith.
Rachel Fair added two RBIs while Madison Setlock totaled two hits. Macy Henry scored four runs while Abbie Lunsford and Fair were each plated three times. Hampton scored five runs in each of the first two innings.
BASEBALL
University High 10, Gate City 6
Cade Pollock totaled three hits and the Buccaneers used a pair of four-run innings to solve the Blue Devils.
Hank Stott went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for University High while Jack Harmon also had a pair of hits.
Ryan Jessee had three hits, including a pair of triples, and drove in three runs. Luke Bledsoe added two RBIs.