KINGSPORT — The Science Hill girls basketball team was up to the challenge in its early-season showdown with Dobyns-Bennett.
With Colleen Coughlin hitting from the outside and Nae Marion coming on strong in the second half, the Lady ’Toppers took a 48-37 Big Seven Conference victory over the Lady Indians Friday night at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
“I thought our kids did a really good job of making adjustments,” Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley said as his team improved to 11-9 overall and 6-0 in the league. “D-B gave us some problems with their adjustments, but our kids made adjustments too. It was a really good effort by both teams, but I think our zone gave them some problems late.”
For Dobyns-Bennett (10-7, 5-2), which was held to 16 points in the second half, it was often a case of picking its poison.
The Lady Indians often had a chance to beat the Hilltoppers’ full-court, zone trap defense, but rushed shots. When they didn’t and allowed Science Hill to settle into a 2-3 zone, it was hard to penetrate.
“We did some good things tonight and got some good looks when we stretched their zone out,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Bill Francis said. “Unfortunately, we got away from what was working for us. You talk about momentum. There are certain parts of the game you have to answer the bell. Late in that third quarter and into the fourth, we had a chance to answer the bell and we didn’t.
“We got a little out of character. Hopefully, the kids will have confidence they can compete with those guys.”
They did compete in the first half despite Coughlin’s hot hand. The 5-foot-6 junior guard led Science Hill with 12 points, all on shots from 3-point range. Jasmin Myers and Marion each scored 11.
“I would kick it to Kee Kee (Morrow) and she would kick it back to me,” Coughlin said. “Teams often overlook that and I would be wide open for the three. It means a lot to get this win. It’s the most important win we’ve gotten all season, especially with it conference play and winning head-to-head against them.”
Coughlin hit a pair of 3-point shots early as the Lady ’Toppers opened an early 9-2 lead. Back-to-back 3-point shots by Dobyns-Bennett’s Ellie Francis and Caitlyn Wallace quickly turned it into a one-point game. It was a battle to the end of the first quarter, with the score tied at 11.
The teams continued their tight battle throughout the second quarter. The Lady Indians’ Jaden Potts missed on a running 3-pointer at the buzzer as Science Hill clung to a 22-21 lead at the half.
The Lady ’Toppers led throughout the third quarter, ahead 44-38 after Marion’s short jumper off an assist from Myers.
Marion dominated parts of the fourth, scoring seven of her 11 points in the period. The Lady ’Toppers also got a big boost from Morrow, who had 10 points and a team-best six rebounds.
“I feel like we all did a good job passing the ball and communicating with each other,” Morrow said. “It’s a big win. I’m a freshman and they said to go all out, so that’s what I tried to do.”
Jabrea Johnson led Dobyns-Bennett with 12 points. Wallace finished with nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
However, Science Hill held the team rebounding advantage and their defense consistently forced turnovers.
“We preach defense and rebounding all the time,” Whaley said. “Our kids take it upon themselves to get in there and battle. But we also made shots tonight. It’s always a tough game over here, but it was a good game in such a great rivalry.”