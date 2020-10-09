BRISTOL — Win three games in two days to finish off a district tournament title for the first time in over a decade?
No problem for the Science Hill volleyball team.
The Lady Hilltoppers, behind eight kills and five blocks from MVP Loren Grindstaff, capped off the District 1-AAA tournament on Friday inside Viking Hall with a four-set win over Dobyns-Bennett, 25-17, 25-16, 21-25 and 25-22.
It is the first tournament title since 2007 for Science Hill.
The win came in an unusual fashion after losing a semifinal game to D-B and having to come out of the losers’ bracket to win twice.
“This feels amazing,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “This is the best feeling and I’m so happy for the girls.
“This week is always a battle and so stressful. It takes a toll on everybody. They refused to quit and they pulled together, which is great to see.
Grindstaff said, “We played those first two games and we got the big head and didn’t play at our level. When we got down, we stuck together as a team and played our game.”
The Lady ’Toppers executed their style of play in the first two sets, working it to the middle to Grindstaff and Jordan Hallman, who ended up with five kills and three blocks.
“It feels pretty amazing because we haven’t won since 2007,” Grindstaff said.
Senior outside hitter Sara Whynot had the game of the evening, leading the Science Hill offense with 12 kills, three aces and 13 digs.
“Everyone had a great tournament,” Cook said. “Everyone stepped into their role and took ownership. They really went after it.”
Senior libero Jesse Franks led the SH defense with 23 digs while Lexi Kalogeros contributed 13.
Freshman outside hitter Autumn Holmes came up big at times, throwing in seven digs. Kinley Norris also had five kills.
The Lady Indians were plagued with errors all night, especially ball-handling errors trying to execute an offensive set.
“We just errored ourselves out of it,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Patricia Dygert said. “That’s what it came down to. We were having a lot of errors and they were on.”
D-B had a lot of momentum coming out of the third set, having dominated and building as much as a 17-10 lead. However, the Lady ’Toppers got back to their game in the fourth and were able to close it out, but not without D-B scoring seven straight while facing championship point.
“It took them loosening up and just going out there and having fun to come back and push,” Dygert said. “I’m proud of them in the way they pushed the final set and the way they fought for that. It just didn’t go our way today.”
Zoie Larkins led the Tribe attack with 15 kills and 18 digs while Meg Maynor tallied five aces and 12 kills.
Inari Phillips was a big presence in the middle with three blocks while Rachel Falin led the defense with 21 digs. Hannah Day also threw in 13 digs.
Dakota Vaiese tallied 15 assists and 12 digs while Jessie Odle notched 17 assists.
UP NEXT
The Region 1-AAA tournament will take place on Tuesday at Morristown East.
Science Hill will play District 2 runner-up Jefferson County. D-B will meet the host Lady Hurricanes.
Times have not yet been determined. The top two teams will move on to the sectional round on Thursday.
“We haven’t played Morristown (East) yet this season,” Dygert said. “From what I heard, we need to think about what we’ve seen in the past and make sure we get ready for that on Monday.”
“We played Jeff County at our tournament and they’re a good team,” Cook said. “Everybody is going to have to bring it.”