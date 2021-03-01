Forget about waiting until next year. The time is now for the Science Hill girls basketball team.
Without any seniors on the roster, the Lady ’Toppers defeated Jefferson County 59-55 Monday night in the Region 1-AAA girls semifinal at the new Topper Palace.
Science Hill (20-10) will host Sevier County, a 52-35 winner over Seymour, in Wednesday’s championship game. The Lady Hilltoppers have also advanced to Saturday’s sectional round.
Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley used Colleen Coughlin as an example of how the Lady ’Toppers have worked to improve every game. Disappointed after scoring five points in the quarterfinal, she put in the extra practice to work on her shot. It paid off with her scoring a team-best 13 points Monday.
“She struggled Friday night so she stayed and shot after the game,” Whaley said. “That’s why we are where we are. These kids work, they’re coachable and are fantastic kids. There is no substitute for hard work.”
There is none for teamwork as well. Using a balanced attack, Nae Marion scored 11 points, followed by Kathyrn Patton and Jasmin Myers with 10 each. Freshman Kee Kee Morrow came through with nine.
“Our freshmen — Kee Kee Morrow and Lexi Green — really stepped up for us when we needed them the most,” Whaley said. “Myers had some big defensive plays and so did Marion, whose rebounding was unbelievable. This team is full of great kids, great to be around and it’s fun to watch them grow up every game.”
Jefferson County (14-15) scored the first five points of the game, but Science Hill finally gained advantage late in the first quarter thanks to 10 points from Coughlin to take a 19-14 lead. Up by two in the second quarter, Patton and Marion scored baskets late to give the Lady ’Toppers a 25-19 lead at the halftime break.
Both teams got on track offensively in the third quarter with Jefferson County tying the game at 41 on Kali McMahan’s 3-point shot.
Down the stretch, Myers and Morrow took over.
With the game tied with 2:24 to go, Myers drove the lane and scored on an old-fashioned 3-point play to put Science Hill up 50-47. Although at guard, she played a key role in defending Jefferson County star post McMahan.
“In AAU, I play against her a lot and she’s always a problem,” Myers said. “She’s a very good player and if we left her open, she was going to get us. We adjusted with me sliding down. Covering her was better with us giving up some open threes.
“Then I think when I scored on the 3-point play, it was like Nae stepped up, Kee Kee stepped up. We turned it up another notch.”
It was definitely the case with Morrow, who scored three times in the final two minutes.
“Honestly, I was pretty nervous. I just tried to shut everybody out and stay calm,” Morrow said. “I had four fouls. Coach told me to not foul again, but go for the offensive boards. I just had to keep pushing through it.”
McMahan posted a game-high 24 points for the Lady Patriots. Alexa Gramann contributed 14 points, while Tara Scales ended with nine.
Jefferson County was successful in attacking Science Hill’s 2-3 zone for much of the game before the Lady ’Toppers forced some turnovers in the fourth quarter.
“They did a good job of handling it tonight and made some shots, but we stuck with what we’re good at,” Whaley said. “Our kids made it work. The zone is our go-to with our size and length. It bothers people, but Jefferson County did a great job making us scramble for a while. I told our kids that basketball isn’t about plays, but players who make a difference.”